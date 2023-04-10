111821ElectricCar_1.JPG

Francesco Crisafulli of Santa Fe plugs his car into a Tesla Supercharger in November 2021. A tax credit that passed the Legislature would have given people buying an electric vehicle a $2,500 or $4,000 tax credit, but it was vetoed by the governor.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s decision to scratch five clean energy tax credits — especially one that would’ve offered consumers an incentive to buy or lease an electric vehicle — from the state budget has left climate advocates disappointed and puzzled.

Conservationists had hoped the tax credits would deliver a moderate win after the list of failed climate bills and said they were baffled the governor rejected these incentives, given her statements about prioritizing carbon reductions and the clean energy transition.

The proposed tax credits were for geothermal energy, heat pumps, energy storage and for buying or leasing electric vehicles and home chargers.

