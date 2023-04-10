Francesco Crisafulli of Santa Fe plugs his car into a Tesla Supercharger in November 2021. A tax credit that passed the Legislature would have given people buying an electric vehicle a $2,500 or $4,000 tax credit, but it was vetoed by the governor.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s decision to scratch five clean energy tax credits — especially one that would’ve offered consumers an incentive to buy or lease an electric vehicle — from the state budget has left climate advocates disappointed and puzzled.
Conservationists had hoped the tax credits would deliver a moderate win after the list of failed climate bills and said they were baffled the governor rejected these incentives, given her statements about prioritizing carbon reductions and the clean energy transition.
The proposed tax credits were for geothermal energy, heat pumps, energy storage and for buying or leasing electric vehicles and home chargers.
Lujan Grisham lumped these tax credits in with the slew of provisions she deemed as unsustainable in the long run.
The governor made no specific criticisms of the credits in her veto message Friday, nor did her spokeswoman in a subsequent email.
“The governor has been clear that she agreed with the majority of the [vetoed] provisions in the bill, but taken as a whole, they presented too great a risk to New Mexico’s fiscal future,” wrote Maddy Hayden, the governor’s spokeswoman. “She is also clear that more action is needed around climate and will continue to pursue additional measures in future sessions and the interim.”
Temporary five-year funding would have been set up for the tax credits.
The geothermal tax credit would’ve cost an estimated $4 million to maintain during that period, and the electric vehicle credit would’ve cost about $10 million annually.
“These were relatively small credits meant to stimulate emerging renewable industries and give more people access to the technology,” said Mona Blaber, spokeswoman for the Sierra Club’s Rio Grande Chapter. “They would have had a very small and temporary budget impact.”
People buying an electric vehicle would’ve saved $2,500, or $4,000 if their income was 200% of the federal poverty level.
Lujan Grisham’s veto of the tax credit was surprising in a state that passed a rule requiring electric vehicles to make up at least 7% of new car sales in 2025 and is investing in new charging stations and other infrastructure, an electric vehicle advocate said.
“It’s just gonna mean the transition to electric vehicles is going to be slower than it otherwise would be,” said Travis Madsen, transportation program director for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project.
It also will hamper the state in its goals of protecting the climate and reducing air pollution, he added.
The state credits would have combined with the federal tax credit of up to $7,500.
“I think they [credits] would have been helpful to assist New Mexicans in getting access to electric vehicles, in particular lower-income New Mexicans,” Madsen said.
All of the vetoed tax credits align with incentives the federal government is rolling out to help it meet its clean energy priorities, creating a missed opportunity, said Erik Schlenker-Goodrich, executive director of the Western Environmental Law Center.
Aside from rebuffing the geothermal tax credit, the governor pocket vetoed a bill to create a geothermal research center, Schlenker-Goodrich said, adding combined they would have jump-started this alternative power source in the state.
New Mexico, he said, is ranked sixth in the nation for geothermal potential.
“I’m kind of shaking my head, wondering what is the logic behind this,” he said. “All of these tax credits seemed very much geared to position New Mexico for the future. So that’s where the argument that, oh, this is a question of long-term fiscal prudence just didn’t make sense to me.”
As a climate measure, the tax credits alone weren’t enough, but they made it to the governor, who had advocated for an electric vehicle tax credit in a previous session and didn’t critique these credits or call them unsustainable, said Noah Long, an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council.
It’s even more unclear why the governor would reject incentives that would aid the state in meeting her stated goals of reducing carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050, Long said.
At the same time, she approved some questionable provisions, such as the one-time $500 tax rebate, he said.
“While it’s sure nice to get a check, it’s not a strategic investment in addressing climate and ensuring we have a clean energy future,” Long said.