A bill advocates contend would make voting more accessible in New Mexico is making a comeback.
After a death by filibuster in the final hours of last year's legislative session, the so-called Voting Rights Act will be reintroduced this year.
"As other states are rolling back voting rights and restricting access to the ballot box, New Mexico will continue to work hard to ensure that we remove unnecessary barriers so that all eligible voters can make their voices heard," House Speaker Javier Martínez said during a news conference with representatives from various advocacy groups.
"Our government works better when all people, no matter their walk of life, have a voice in who represents them," he said.
Although the proposed piece of legislation has not been filed, supporters said it would create a permanent absentee voter list and immediately reinstate voting rights for felons when they get out of prison.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who spearheaded last year's bill, said she stood in "strong support" of the new bill.
"This legislation I think is even better because it has really been spearheaded and brought to life by the advocacy community [that wants] to continue to sort of pick up the ball and continue to move it forward on advancing voting rights here in New Mexico," she said.
The high-profile bill became a major source of controversy last year when a lobbyist accused Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, former chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, of deliberately stalling the piece of legislation when she confronted him about years-old groping allegations.
