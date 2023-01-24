A bill advocates contend would make voting more accessible in New Mexico is making a comeback.

After a death by filibuster in the final hours of last year's legislative session, the so-called Voting Rights Act will be reintroduced this year.

"As other states are rolling back voting rights and restricting access to the ballot box, New Mexico will continue to work hard to ensure that we remove unnecessary barriers so that all eligible voters can make their voices heard," House Speaker Javier Martínez said during a news conference with representatives from various advocacy groups.

