A Santa Fe-based clean energy group is asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to declare certain provisions of the state’s new Energy Transition Act unconstitutional.
At the heart of the lawsuit is the argument that the new law — designed to move the state’s public utilities and rural electric cooperatives away from the use of coal and toward renewable and zero-carbon resources by 2045 — undermines the Public Regulation Commission’s right to review and approve the Energy Transition Act’s financial implications.
As such, the filing asserts, the law turns “the regulatory process upside down” and allows the Public Service Company of New Mexico to go unchallenged in its efforts to impose new electricity rates in return for agreeing to abide by the Energy Transition Act — passed earlier this year by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The petition, filed Monday, asks the Supreme Court to force the Public Regulation Commission to refrain from complying with aspects of the law the petition says are unconstitutional. In the interim, it also asks for a delay in PNM’s plan to issue millions in energy transition bonds secured by a rate increase to customers to help cover the cost of closing the aging, coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in northwest New Mexico.
“The monopoly utility must be regulated,” said Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, one of seven petitioners in the case. “The Energy Transition Act is a deregulation bill that says PNM determines the amount of money it wants and reduces the PRC to a clerk.”
Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque and the key sponsor of the Energy Transition Act, said while he had not received a copy of the petition late Monday afternoon, its arguments are similar to those he heard during this year’s legislative session.
“They have the right to go to the court,” he said. “It’s in court’s hands to see if it will even entertain the petition.”
But he added: “I’m disappointed that groups like New Energy Economy have decided to litigate this and fight it. … It just delays our state’s transition to clean energy. Ultimately, that doesn’t serve anybody.”
Candelaria said he wouldn’t be surprised if other lawsuits pop up regarding the act.
“It looks like we’re going to be getting a lot of answers from the court [system],” he said.
The commission is still determining whether the power plan shutdown falls under the new Energy Transition Act or whether it should be reviewed under previous state laws.
Last week the commission voted unanimously to require PNM to decide whether it would “stop the clock” on procedural deadlines to close the plant to buy the PRC more time to come to a decision. In response, PNM officials said late last week that they would not agree to that mandate — setting up a potential fight in the court system.