Adrian Bustamante, a lifelong student and teacher of culture, race and ethnicity, had a gift for inspiring others to learn and grow.
“He valued people, and cared about people’s experience,” said his niece, Camilla Bustamante, an educator and community leader in Santa Fe.
As the former director of the state Cultural Affairs Department and executive director of the National Hispanic Cultural Center, Bustamante led community members in exploring their past as descendants of colonial settlers in New Mexico. He also was a contributing member of La Academia, a Northern New Mexico think tank for Chicano culture and heritage, and an academic, historian and counselor.
Bustamante died Jan. 17 at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center after suffering from heart issues, his wife said.
He was 86.
Bustamante was born May 16, 1935, in Pecos. His father, Aniceto, died three months after he was born, and his mother, Agapita, raised him and his siblings — Rosemary, Leticia and Benny.
The family moved to Santa Fe, and Bustamante attended St. Michael’s High School, graduating in 1953. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Michael’s College, which later became the College of Santa Fe.
He received a master’s degree in counseling from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, and served as the dean of students at the College of Santa Fe.
Spurred by the events of the 1960s and early 1970s, Bustamante worked in the Home Education Livelihood Program, a social justice initiative aimed at helping migrant workers, said his wife, Rebecca Bustamante.
Adrian Bustamante later earned his doctorate in American Studies from the University of New Mexico, bringing together a love of philosophy, history and anthropology. His dissertation was on Northern New Mexico ancestry.
“My uncle was researching and turning other people on to their lineage,” said Camilla Bustamante. She said her uncle believed personal and cultural identity were not fixed, but dynamic.
“I think that kind of ties in the historical and the counseling because he both taught people to be proud of who they are and where they came from but to recognize who they are and where they came from and [their] impact on other people,” she said.
During UNM’s 100-year anniversary, departments chose their most outstanding student. Bustamante was the American Studies Department’s selection. With his typical modesty and humor, he claimed it must be a mistake.
He spent 34 years as a teacher and administrator in higher education, including serving as dean of students at Santa Fe Community College.
“He loved research, helping people and teaching,” said Rebecca Bustamante. “He was just a great man, great professor, great educator, great person.”
Bustamante and his wife hosted 17 foreign students over the years. One of them, Ana Presa, played a special role in the couple’s lives, becoming their “adopted” daughter. Presa, who lives in Geneva, named one of her children after Adrian.
Bustamante served as president of the Museum of New Mexico Board of Regents and was the first curator of El Rancho de las Golondrinas Museum.
He was a member of the New Mexico Council for the Humanities, the New Mexico Space Museum board, and the New Mexico Quincentenary Commission. He also was a founding member of the Board of the Santa Fe Trail Association, and board member and chairman of the history task force of Santa Fe’s Cuartocentinario (400th) celebration.
Santa Fe native Ana Pacheco, an author and historian, first met Bustamante when she launched her bilingual Hispanic history, arts and culture magazine La Herencia.
“If there was something pertaining to history, I would run it by him to make sure I got it right,” said Pacheco, who now runs walking history tours in downtown Santa Fe.
Pacheco and Bustamante became good friends and collaborated on projects for decades.
“He was truly old-Santa Fe,” she said. “His faith and his belief in education were paramount.”
Bustamante will be buried at Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe, and a celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
