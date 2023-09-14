Activist and actress Michaela Watkins, right, voices support for the governor's executive action against carrying guns in Albuquerque alongside a handful of women from Here4TheKids and National Organization for Women on Thursday on the Plaza.
Activist and actress Michaela Watkins, right, voices support for the governor's executive action against carrying guns in Albuquerque alongside a handful of women from Here4TheKids and National Organization for Women on Thursday on the Plaza.
Saira Rao, co-founder of Here4TheKids, expresses her support for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's executive order banning open carrying of firearms in Albuquerque and called for stronger executive action against guns at all levels of government on Thursday on the Plaza.
BreAnne Garcia McClellan of Albuquerque speaks Thursday on the Plaza in support of the governor’s executive action against carrying guns in Albuquerque. Garcia McClellan said she grew up in the city without having to worry about being a target of violence.
The governor’s unprecedented executive order prohibiting people from carrying guns in Albuquerque, which was blocked by a federal judge Wednesday, has received national media attention, a barrage of criticism from both sides of the political aisle and condemnation from gun rights advocates.
Attorney General Rául Torrez wrote in a letter this week he would not defend Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order in court.
Public support for the move, meanwhile, has been sparse.
Still, about half a dozen activists turned the heads of a few tourists Thursday in downtown Santa Fe as they offered a small showing of support for the governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and executive action in the face of rising deadly gun violence.
Members of Colorado-based Here4TheKids and the National Organization for Women called for stronger executive action against guns at all levels of government.
Their rally came as a sixth federal lawsuit was filed against Lujan Grisham over her gun ban — this one by a Torrance County man — and a Republican congressman introduced a resolution condemning her action in the U.S. House. The measure, by Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington, accused the governor of “subverting the Second Amendment.” It has gained the backing of numerous GOP representatives, according to Newhouse’s website.
The women, some of them from out of state, held their small gathering on the Plaza near a banner that read, “Ban guns and buy them back” and “#1 killer of children.” Passersby offered encouragement.
BreAnne Garcia McClellan, who described herself as a native New Mexican, said when she grew up in Albuquerque years ago, she attended Lobos and Isotopes games and went to public school without worrying about whether she would be the target of gun violence.
“We cannot continue to exist the way we are,” she said.
Film actress Michaela Watkins of Los Angeles said she was thankful to Lujan Grisham for putting herself “out there.”
Here4TheKids co-founder Saira Rao said the group is urging Lujan Grisham to sign an executive order “to declare a public health emergency to ban all guns and institute a state buyback program.”
“The time for state legislation has passed,” Rao said. “Are we going to say that all of our kids need to die for the Second Amendment?”
A federal judge’s decision to block the governor’s order from enforcement did not damper the group’s optimism, she said, adding, “Judges are not exempt from being on the wrong side of history.”
Miranda Viscoli, president of local advocacy group New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, said she had never heard of Here4TheKids and was not aware the group had planned to rally in Santa Fe. But, she said, her organization is “100% in support of what the governor is doing.”
Viscoli called Lujan Grisham’s order “a bold action that needed to be taken.”
“Big, national groups have been quiet, which is disheartening,” Viscoli said. “In gun violence prevention, we’re always working around the edges. When a politician has the courage to do something powerful, it seems everyone’s running the other direction, and that’s why we’re at where we’re at.”
Neither Everytown for Gun Safety nor the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence has spoken publicly about Lujan Grisham’s executive order, despite the national attention the action has received.
Attempts to reach the organizations for comment Thursday were unsuccessful.
Viscoli said in the upcoming legislative session, her group plans to push for bills that would raise the age limit to 21 for the sale of semi-automatic weapons and institute a waiting period for all weapons sales.