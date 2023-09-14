The governor’s unprecedented executive order prohibiting people from carrying guns in Albuquerque, which was blocked by a federal judge Wednesday, has received national media attention, a barrage of criticism from both sides of the political aisle and condemnation from gun rights advocates.

Attorney General Rául Torrez wrote in a letter this week he would not defend Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order in court.

Public support for the move, meanwhile, has been sparse.

