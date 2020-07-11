Paul Gibson remembers a time not long ago when climate change demonstrations and related events were happening in New Mexico almost every week.
When the novel coronavirus hit — and protests erupted over police brutality and systemic racism — the climate awareness events "just evaporated," said Gibson, co-founder of the volunteer-based political action organization Retake Our Democracy.
Four months later, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, New Mexico's monsoon is running late and the state is facing intensifying drought conditions — what meteorologists say is likely the state's new normal as global temperatures rise.
Protesters have been carrying signs that say "Defund the police" rather than "Save the planet."
But that doesn't mean the climate fight isn't happening behind the scenes. Organizers say it instead has become part of a larger movement.
"This pandemic is really exposing the weaknesses of our systems, and the interrelatedness of all these issues," said longtime organizer and educator John McLeod.
"It's being seen, felt and acknowledged in a much wider and deeper way that the social justice movement and the climate movement are the same fight," he said. "It all needs to change."
Meanwhile, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Climate Change Task Force, headed by the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the Environment Department, has continued to convene via Zoom videoconference.
The task force released its first report — aimed at getting the state on track to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions — in November and plans to follow up with a report this fall, said Susan Torres, a spokeswoman for the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.
"While the pandemic has changed much of how we work, it has not diminished our commitment to climate action," Torres said.
Grassroots climate activists share the sentiment.
They also say the scope of their activism is expanding.
Oliver Hillenkamp, a local youth organizer, said the nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in Minneapolis police custody, have made him realize race is central to the climate crisis.
"The same oppressive systems that are destroying the Earth are exploiting communities of color and Indigenous communities," he said.
Artemisio Romero y Carver agreed.
Romero y Carver, a leader of the local youth climate activist group YUCCA — Youth United for Climate Crisis Action — and the city of Santa Fe's youth poet laureate, has spent the last month helping to organize demonstrations with another youth-led group, Walk The Talk, which focuses on raising awareness about police brutality and systemic racism.
It's all climate justice work, he said.
Black and Indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by police brutality, just as they are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus and the fossil fuel industry, Romero y Carver said.
Climate activists view the coronavirus pandemic as just the first of many global crises.
"This is just the beginning of a series of surprises related to climate change," McLeod said.
Gibson sees a silver lining for COVID-19: "More Americans are understanding that science is important — that our lives depend on it," he said.
The scale of the pandemic in the U.S. is "what happens when we politicize science," he added.
Some people have said a drop in global carbon emissions caused by drastically reduced travel is another unexpected bright side of the pandemic.
Romero y Carver doesn't see it that way. "A few months of reduced emissions isn't going to change anything," he said.
He also said such a view — calling a deadly pandemic that disproportionately affects minorities something that's "good for the environment" — is a "misguided" portrayal of environmentalism that spotlights racism in the green movement.
He hopes the current anti-racism moment is changing that.
"The climate movement can learn a lot from Black Lives Matter," he said.
Gibson said it has to.
"Hundreds of thousands of people are dying in this country because we ignored science and compromised the accessibility of health care to communities of color," Gibson said. "That's exactly what'll happen on a much larger scale with climate change if we don't learn from this."
