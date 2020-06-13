Darryl Lorenzo Wellington remembers being one of nine people to rally for racial justice in Santa Fe after a white supremacist shot and killed nine African Americans in his hometown of Charleston, S.C., in 2015.
The year before, he recalls, protesters chanting "black lives matter" near the Roundhouse were challenged by cries of "all lives matter."
"It was embarrassing. I feel I put up with it better than I should have," Wellington said after using a megaphone to address a few hundred protesters Saturday night in downtown Santa Fe.
"Out here this evening," the 52-year-old writer continued, "I think it's clear the energy has super increased even over the past month."
Following a week in which local law enforcement officers shot and wounded two people, a nascent activist group organized the protest in the name of defunding and eventually abolishing the Santa Fe Police Department, a policy point that has accelerated from radical to mainstream in the weeks following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
For three straight weekends, hundreds have taken to the streets downtown to protest police brutality and institutional racism. Local activists and organizers said they plan to continue marching until their goals have been met.
"When we talk about abolishing the police, it is radical for a lot of people, and it is going to scare a lot of people, and that can make me worried," said Bryanna Briley, a graduate student at St. John's College. "But I'm more excited because it feels like the energy for actual change has finally come. What was once radical now seems very possible."
Briley is a member of Walk the Talk Santa Fe — a group of 30 or so activists that formed over the past month around the idea of police abolishment. In a news release ahead of the protest, the organization called for "elected leaders to redirect those millions upon millions of dollars to invest in a system that nourishes life for our Black, indigenous, and undocumented peoples, and reduce and preclude harm in our communities."
In the last week, two people have been shot by law enforcement officers in Santa Fe County.
Two Santa Fe police officers involved in a shooting June 7 at the Big R farm and ranch store are on administrative leave. A state police news release Monday said the man who was shot had refused to comply with officer commands and was wielding a machete, and Mayor Alan Webber said at a news briefing the man had stabbed one person in the face and another in the arm after they accused him of shoplifting.
Santa Fe County sheriff's Lt. Michael Delgado is also on administrative leave after he shot Adolfo Chavez late Tuesday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home north of Santa Fe.
Both shootings are being investigated by New Mexico State Police.
"In layman's terms, there is a war between Americans and the police. Right now, the tensions are high on both ends. It's happening across the country, and it's certainly happening right here in Santa Fe," said Whitney Stevenson, a graduate student at New Mexico Highlands University and organizer with Walk the Talk Santa Fe.
"It's all about figuring out a way to get the point through and get everybody to see our side and understand what everybody is talking about."
The march started and ended at the Roundhouse. Earlier in the week, House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said he would propose legislation in the upcoming special session that would prohibit New Mexico officials from claiming “qualified immunity” — a legal doctrine that can shield them from being held personally liable for actions that violate a person’s constitutional rights.
While activists are calling for more drastic reform, and the protests in Santa Fe have yet to transform into tangible change passed by the City Council or state lawmakers, Wellington said the growing and consistent protests are a promising sign of progress to come.
"Yes, some changes or messaging can be superficial, but that doesn't mean real change in conscience isn't simultaneously occurring," Wellington said. "Changing the psychology of a place can make a real difference. I hope some of my words and others' words here tonight help achieve that goal."
