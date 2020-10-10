A still-hollow promise to remove a controversial monument from the Santa Fe Plaza echoed loud and clear Saturday afternoon.
Mayor Alan Webber said in June he intended to call for the removal of the obelisk in the center of the Plaza, which is dedicated to "heroes" who died in battle with "savage Indians," because the action is "the right thing to do" and "long overdue."
Now activists are fed up that the monument has made it to Indigenous Peoples Day weekend.
A news release from protest organizers said they plan to occupy the Plaza through Monday.
"The three-day occupation leading up to Indigenous Peoples' Day seeks the liberation of Indigenous peoples from all forms of colonialism," the release said. "Including the removal of racist monuments and an end to the continued, systematic oppression of Indigenous communities."
On Saturday, the protesters' message was on display.
Women in masks that said "listen to Tewa Women," in reference to the original occupants of present day Santa Fe, held signs that read "land back," "It's time to stop celebrating conquest" and "this monument erases indigenous history and peoples."
Two activists identifying as white allies to the Indigenous-led protest used bike locks and chains to lock themselves to the obelisk.
"This is supposed to be a representation of what white ally-ship has become," said one of the chained activists who declined to provide a name. "As much as we want to hold signs, we're still chained to the racist monoliths that hold us back."
The activists chained to the obelisk said they were prepared to stay overnight and "as long as it takes" for Webber to remove the monument.
The mayor could not immediately be reached Saturday for comment.
While three Santa Fe police officers monitored the protests, Capt. Matthew Champlin said the department does not intend to arrest any nonviolent demonstrators.
"Yeah, they climbed up on the obelisk. We don't necessarily like that, but it is what it is," Champlin said Saturday afternoon. "We have a few officers down there observing to make sure there's no violence or counterprotesters or anything like that."
The protest intentionally disrupted some tourists' Saturday afternoon on the Plaza as demonstrators extended a basket to ask Texans to directly donate to their cause instead of buying culturally appropriated art and knockoff jewelry. Organizers also passed out pamphlets with a timeline of the obelisk from the vote to erect it in 1866 to a failed measure to remove it in 1973 to Webber's latest promise.
"I think it's great how they're out here educating people on this history," said 20-year-old Candida Lucero, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation visiting Santa Fe from Oklahoma who happened to be walking by the protest.
"There seems to be a lot of political these days. You would think removing an offensive monument like this would be something that would be easy for all of us to get behind."
Is this a news story or opinion piece? Where are the editors? Dillon Mullan should be taken to the woodshed for that lede.
The word SAVAGE was chiseled off the monument how many decades ago?
Again this is Alan and the city councilors fault. Alan boarded up the obelisk because of 20 signatures on a petition and he stands with them. So for months our plaza looks like some sort of condemned building. Aside from Councilor Vigil-Coppler and Garcia no one else has even spoken up. I don't expect much from Villarreal stood by Alan on this and apparently so do the rest of you . Its just ashame the way you allow this to happen to the City of Santa Fe because you have no backbone. We can all come together from all sides if we are allowed to participate . You guys just do things from behind closed doors then cant stand up for your actions.
Nothing is easy any more. I have no problem with people objecting to statues that venerate historical traditions that resulted in one man's foot being put on another man's neck. What I object to is the current tradition of caving to a bunch of rowdies trying to hijack traditional forms of governmental decision making. This should not be decided by minorities, or for that matter, a committee formed without public consent. We really do need to have a public discussion about this issue once The Plague lets us have a real sit down in person with each other.
So the police and Governing Body are letting these people occupy the plaza, chain themselves to things, and disrupt tourism but from what the P.D. spokesman said, it sounds like we want to make sure there are not any counter-protestors? Isn't that content-based First Amendment discrimination and unconstitutional?
Counterprotestors should be just as welcome as the protestors as long as they do not engage in violence. Period. Finally, I am sick and tired of seeing government terrorized into trashing monuments because a few agitators make demands not supported by public referendum.
For once I actually agree with Khal Spencer. Both sides should be equally welcomed and have the same rights. My favorite part though of his post is the last sentence. You got it right Sir, I totally agree with you.
Having a good laugh at my own expense, Pam. I guess a broken watch does tell the right time twice a day!
Disrupting tourism at this point in time isn't a bad thing. We went to a socially distanced Mass at the Cathedral this afternoon, and came out to a crowded downtown, a long packed line of people in front of the Shed, sidewalks full of people. I submit that this influx is the cause of the spike in COVID positive tests.
