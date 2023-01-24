An environmental group is challenging the state engineer’s authority to grant a regional irrigation district a series of permit extensions without making the organization prove the water it diverts from the Rio Grande has a beneficial use.

WildEarth Guardians contends in its lawsuit the state engineer, the state’s top water official, has issued extensions for 90 years on the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District’s water permits without making the agency prove beneficial use of the water.

Beneficial use is a basic tenet of New Mexico water law, which says a water right means beneficially using the water, not owning it — whether the purpose is for domestic use, irrigation, industry or recreation.

