The ads bashing the governor’s vetoes of climate legislation are short and pithy.
“Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are you actually committed to a cleaner, healthier future?”
“Broken promises. No excuses.”
The TV spots, ranging from six to 15 seconds, are part of ProgressNow New Mexico’s statewide ad campaign criticizing the Democratic governor for not pushing ahead full steam on the climate agenda she set during her first term.
The activist group joins the chorus of environmentalists who have decried the governor’s line-item veto of clean energy tax credits and pocket veto of geothermal development as an alternative energy source.
“Our goal is to keep climate action top of mind to New Mexico voters and to continue to remind the governor that she campaigned on promises to take bold climate action — and we’re going to hold her accountable for those promises,” said Lucas Herndon, the group’s energy policy director.
The legislation faltered around the time a United Nations intergovernmental panel released its most grim report yet on climate change.
The panel found the planet is moving toward 1.5 degrees Celsius — or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit — of warming faster than anticipated and could reach it by the mid-2030s. The world has already warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius since the industrial era began.
The effects will escalate, with more severe storms, droughts, flooding and species eradication after that threshold is crossed, the report said. Fossil fuel emissions are one of the main drivers of warming.
Herndon took particular aim at the energy tax credits Lujan Grisham scratched from the final budget. The line-item veto irked environmental advocates who were counting on them to be a consolation after a medley of failed climate bills in the last legislative session.
The proposed tax credits were for geothermal energy, heat pumps, energy storage and for buying or leasing electric vehicles and home chargers.
The governor initially said they were among the items she felt were unsustainable in the long run. But later at Politico’s energy summit, Lujan Grisham said she rejected them because they were “way too small” and wouldn’t move the needle.
In an interview with NPR affiliate KRWG, Herndon said the contradictory statements baffled him. Some conservationists were offended, saying the comment belittled the work they had done to get the tax credits, especially for electric vehicles, to the legislative finish line.
The Governor’s Office contends the statements are not contradictory but make two separate points.
“The tax package taken as a whole was an unsustainable amount and the governor believes it is the responsibility of the Legislature to work together to create a tax package that is both fiscally responsible and will make the most impact on the lives of New Mexicans,” Caroline Sweeney, the governor’s spokesperson, wrote in an email.
As for the tax credits being too small, “the governor is not one to nibble around the edges of any issue,” Sweeney added. “She is looking forward to working on a more meaningful proposal during her second term.”
Sweeney reeled off a list of measures Lujan Grisham has spearheaded or backed in an effort to aid the climate and move away from fossil fuel dependence.
They include the Energy Transition Act, clean car standards and the Community Solar Act; doubling the growth of renewable energy regeneration; developing a statewide electric vehicle charging network; and enacting the ozone precursor rule, which also reduces methane tied to the pollutants.
Noah Long, an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, acknowledged the governor has accomplished much in her first four years to help combat climate change and reduce harmful emissions but argues she has retreated on legislation.
“In the last couple of legislative sessions, we’ve seen efforts on climate really stall,” Long said. “The vetoes and the lack of progress from the administration in putting forth [climate] legislation has been frustrating.”
A prime example was the failure to embed into law the governor’s 2019 executive order that called for reducing carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050, Long said.
The governor wanted to introduce a bill that had no enforcement teeth, making it symbolic, Long said.
When conservation groups declined to back it, the governor withdrew the bill, and later the two heads of the state’s main environmental regulatory agencies blamed conservationists’ lack of support for the governor scuttling it.
Environmentalists called the claim divisive and inaccurate.
Sweeney argued the administration has taken steps to bolster enforcement, such as establishing a multi-agency task force to better tackle environmental crimes. It also recently launched an enforcement watch website so the public can see active and resolved cases, including on environmental infractions, Sweeney added.
Long argued in a blog the governor could do much more on a policy level and not limit herself to legislative actions.
She could push for advanced clean car and truck rules, require smokestack polluters such as oil refineries and factories to slash their emissions, update building codes and adopt standards for energy-efficient appliances, Long said.
It will be just as important to increase regulatory agencies’ funding and authority, he said.
Herndon said the energy tax credits could be revisited in next year’s 30-day session because they are budget items. The governor also could call a special session to hammer out strong climate legislation, he said.
When asked whether the negative ad campaign might aggravate tensions between the governor and environmentalists, Herndon said his group considered that possibility.
“All we are saying both literally in the ads and overall in our messaging is that we are expecting her to live up to her promises,” Herndon said. “We’re not asking her to do anything she didn’t say she was already going to do.”