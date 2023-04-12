Jamie Schulze didn’t initially intend to become executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts.

She stepped in as acting executive director in October following the abrupt departure of Kim Peone — who had served in the role for more than two years — amid delays in submitting required financial reports to the state.

SWAIA’s board of directors on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint Schulze to the permanent position after she brought stability to the organization, which stages the annual Santa Fe Indian Market, said board chairwoman Stephine Poston of Sandia Pueblo. There was no search for a new executive director, Poston added.

