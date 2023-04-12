Jamie Schulze didn’t initially intend to become executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts.
She stepped in as acting executive director in October following the abrupt departure of Kim Peone — who had served in the role for more than two years — amid delays in submitting required financial reports to the state.
SWAIA’s board of directors on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint Schulze to the permanent position after she brought stability to the organization, which stages the annual Santa Fe Indian Market, said board chairwoman Stephine Poston of Sandia Pueblo. There was no search for a new executive director, Poston added.
“We opted not to do that because she had demonstrated that she could step into the role and do it successfully,” Poston said of Schulze, who previously served as SWAIA's director of operations and the membership and volunteer coordinator. “She just has such a strong operational acumen."
Poston credited Schulze with "taking the initiative with the staff, with local government, with the artists and tribes and understanding what their needs are.”
The board did not realize all of Schulze’s talents when it quickly put her in charge. “It was one of the things — when you have change, you have to have somebody as a point of contact,” Poston said.
But she managed to finish the long-overdue state audits for 2020 and 2021 and has made efforts to improve relationships with artists who participate in the century-old Indian Market, the world’s largest juried Native American art show.
“Jamie has taken the initiative to call artists,” Poston said.
Schulze was at first wary of the job but said she has grown into it in the last six months.
“It was not an aspiration,” she said. “This was not an end goal in my life.”
Success with the financial reports and interacting with the community, especially the artists, won her over.
“I thought it over very carefully and diligently,” Schulze said. “The artists — I love what they do. I love that this is an economic driver for them.”
Indian Market is the largest event of the year in Santa Fe, drawing an estimated 100,000 people to the Plaza and surrounding streets each August. In years past it has showcased more than 800 artists, representing some 250 tribes.
SWAIA will present the 101st Indian Market Aug. 19-20.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought years of change for the market, which was held virtually in 2020 and staged as a ticketed event in 2021, before returning to normal in 2022.
SWAIA also holds an annual Winter Indian Market in Santa Fe, which featured 167 juried Native artists in December.
Santa Fe Indian Market@Albuquerque successfully debuted in October, but the staff logistics were challenging so soon after the Santa Fe event, Schulze said, adding the Albuquerque market will not be held this year but she hopes to bring it back in the future.
Schulze is bringing back the e-commerce element that was necessary in 2020. In June, SWAIA will open a new online market, Indigenous Collections, on its website.
“We want to broaden the reach for artists,” Schulze said. “We want to push them to have their own digital platform.”
Schulze, a Montana native from the Northern Cheyenne and Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribes, came to New Mexico 28 years ago.
She and her husband, Thomas Schulze, owned the Bavarian Lodge in Taos from 1996 to 2014, which Thomas Schulze had built. They sold it to billionaire Louis Bacon at the same time he acquired Taos Ski Valley.
Jamie Schulze was enrolled at the Institute of American Indian Arts in 2019 to get a degree in Indigenous liberal studies when she stepped up to the SWAIA table at a job fair between semesters. Table talk led to a job offer, and Schulze became SWAIA’s membership and volunteer coordinator in November 2019. She was promoted to operations director in July 2021.
“I fell in love with the organization and what it does,” she said.
In her new position, Schulze has inherited discord between some artists and SWAIA, and acknowledges there was a lack of transparency and less opportunity for artists to participate in decision-making.
“We understand we had a breakdown in communication,” Schulze said. “We are working on that diligently. There is always something to be done better. This year we want to do better in addressing our artist community.”