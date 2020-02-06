In a ringing daily double, successive callers told me America has never been more divided and that I should write about it.
Their specific complaint was that the Republican-controlled Senate had acquitted President Donald Trump on allegations of corruption.
To be sure, Trump is a remorseless and polarizing character. But claims that he has split the country like never before defy history.
The Civil War is the most obvious example that America has experienced a far worse divide than any taking place now. But if deadly strife from the 1860s is too distant a memory, there are plenty of other examples of worse times than the present.
By chance, Trump's trial coincided with the 60th anniversary of the lunch counter sit-ins in which teenagers left their college campus to start a revolution.
It began on Feb. 1, 1960, in Greensboro, N.C. Four black students from North Carolina A&T walked into a Woolworth's store to do something extraordinary for the times. They could shop in the store, but were prohibited from eating at the "white-only" lunch counter.
They sat down in defiance of the segregation law and ordered coffee. The store manager refused to serve them.
That was America in 1960. The country was so splintered by skin color that black people could be refused service or even jailed for sitting at a lunch counter.
The A&T students made waves that made news. Their sit-in started a movement that spread across the South. Black students in Nashville, Tenn.; Houston; Atlanta and many other cities sat at segregated lunch counters and asked to be served.
White thugs would spray them with ketchup and mustard. By then, everyone knew the black kids were committed to nonviolence. On occasion, these emboldened white hoodlums kicked and punched the black students.
Police would arrive to restore peace. They decided the easiest way to do this was by arresting the black students on grounds that they were easier to control than the attacking mob of whites.
Republican Dwight Eisenhower, a hero of World War II, was president in 1960. Ike could have used his popularity and moral authority to help desegregate lunch counters and other public places.
But the black students had no outspoken ally in the White House. Most Southern politicians empathized with the store owners. Only small numbers of black people had voting rights in that era. This meant politicians could ignore them without fear of consequences on Election Day.
In some instances, though, desegregation occurred after it became clear that the sit-ins were hurting businesses. If black people couldn't buy a 15-cent hamburger at a lunch counter, they wouldn't spend money in the store for slacks or shoes.
Newspaper coverage of the sit-ins was bland and maddening. It ignored or missed the bravery of the black students. If they were covered at all, they often were depicted as faceless rebels without a cause.
"The situation is explosive and regrettable," the Hobbs Daily News-Sun stated in an editorial in March 1960. "We do not have the wisdom to presume to say who is right, who is wrong.
"But one thing we will point out: The young Negroes may be — in the long run — hurting only themselves and their race. You'll recall that in the beginning the Negroes' only contention was that they should have equality in education."
This contorting of history was typical in the white press. The tone was always that black people should be content with school desegregation, which was moving slowly or not moving at all, even after the 1954 order by the U.S. Supreme Court in Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education. Absent was any context that the young people who had grown up in segregated schools decided they would change the country, starting with white-only lunch counters.
Every step for civil rights was hard fought in the '60s. The Vietnam War further split the country.
As bad as America's divisions seem today, they were worse then.
To be sure, Trump has done plenty of damage. I didn't believe a candidate who stood before television cameras and mocked a disabled man could win the Republican Party nomination, much less become president.
But more than enough voters didn't care about his misconduct. Trump bested an overconfident, underperforming Democrat in the electoral college in 2016.
He could do it again. Then the lowlights of today would rival those from an era of overt bigotry.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
