The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is accusing Rio Arriba County, Sheriff James Lujan and his former spokesman of breaking the law by failing to produce records of communication between the sheriff's office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The civil rights group filed an Inspection of Public Records Act complaint Feb. 27 in state District Court, asking a judge to order the county to turn over the records and pay $100 a day in damages from Jan. 17 until the records are produced.
ACLU-NM legal director Leon Howard said Tuesday the group filed a request for communication between immigration officials and the sheriff's office after hearing someone in Rio Arriba County had been arrested in relation to their immigration status.
"That prompted us to send an IPRA to try to get more information and see if there is any sort of communication going on between the two entities," Howard said.
Howard said the civil rights group opposes local resources being spent on federal immigration enforcement.
"Our general stance is it erodes trust in local law enforcement agents and can create situations where families won't report crime in our communities in fear of law enforcement cooperating with ICE," he said.
According to the lawsuit — which names the Rio Arriba County Commission, the sheriff, former sheriff's office spokesman Randy Sanches and County Clerk Linda Padilla as defendants — ACLU-NM submitted its request Dec. 20 and received an automatic reply, indicating requests would not be deemed received until Jan. 2, due to a holiday closure.
On Jan. 2, the lawsuit says, Padilla acknowledged the request and said it had been forwarded to Lujan and Sanches, identifying them as the custodians of the records.
After waiting another week, the complaint says, the ACLU inquired about the status of the records.
"On January 28, 2020, Defendant Sanches responded for the first and only time" and said his records showed the request had already been filled, according to the lawsuit.
The ACLU responded the same day, the lawsuit says, indicating the group had not received the records, but the sheriff's office never replied and did not respond to another inquiry several days later.
As of Feb. 27, the complaint says, the ACLU had not received any records or further communication from the sheriff's office.
None of the three Rio Arriba County commissioners responded to messages seeking comment for this story.
Padilla on Tuesday said her office acknowledges records requests and directs them to the various county departments, but after that, department officials are the responsible for producing the records in compliance with open records laws.
Neither Sanches — who has since retired — nor Lujan responded to messages seeking comment.
"All I know is it was fulfilled," Sanches' successor, Lt. Lorenzo Aguilar said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Asked if he could send The New Mexican the documents the sheriff's office produced in response to the request, Aguilar replied, "You'll have to IPRA that."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.