A video that shows four inmates attacking another state prisoner in full view of two guards who failed to intervene prompted an hourslong debate among lawmakers on how to reform what some critics call a culture of corruption and dysfunction inside New Mexico’s prison system.

Barron Jones, a senior policy strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, and civil rights attorney Matthew Coyte told members of the legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee on Monday the recorded incident took place Aug. 10 in an empty housing unit at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas.

Coyte — who has obtained multimillion-dollar settlements from the state on behalf New Mexico inmates — said the video signals an urgent need to revisit legislative reforms that failed in the past. If the guards in the video, including a captain, seemed unconcerned about the potential repercussions of failing to protect the attacked inmate, he said, it was because they knew Corrections Department officials would protect them from consequences.

