The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is suing the state Department of Public Safety on behalf of an Albuquerque man who says he was wrongfully arrested because he is Black.
"D'Andre Ravenel is a 23-year-old Black man," the ACLU wrote in the complaint filed Thursday in state District Court. "Mr. Ravenel is often viewed with suspicion and perceived as a threat by law enforcement.
"This case joins a never-ending list of incidents in this country where Black men like Mr. Ravenel are subjected to abusive police tactics during interactions with law enforcement."
According to the lawsuit, Ravenel was filming police activity from a public sidewalk in his neighborhood in April 2019 when he was approached by a New Mexico State Police officer who asked to see his identification. When he declined to produce it, the lawsuit says, Officer Tony Fetty handcuffed him and told him he was being arrested for "interfering with an active investigation."
After Ravenel was in handcuffs, the complaint says, an unnamed FBI agent who was involved in the raid Ravenel had been filming stopped Ravenel's phone from recording, searched it for his name without a warrant and denied him the right to an attorney.
Ravenel was booked April 12, 2019, on a single count of resisting an officer, according to court records. A judge dismissed the charge within five minutes on April 14, the complaint says, but Ravenel wasn't released until the following day.
He didn't get his phone back until 34 days later after agreeing under pressure from his probation officer to allow the footage to be deleted, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit also says Ravenel was denied his medication during the four days he was in jail.
Court records show Ravenel pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing his brother in 2017. According to news reports from the time, Ravenel told police he killed his brother in self-defense after his brother attacked him.
State District Judge Christina Argyres sentenced Ravenel to six years of supervised probation and granted him a conditional discharge — a provision that allows defendants who successfully complete the terms of their probation to have the felony charge wiped from their record.
When handing down the sentence, KOB-TV reported at the time, the judge told Ravenel, "Your family has gone through enough that you are living your own prison term."
The station reported the judge said of the probationary sentence: "Some people may not like it, some may think it's too lenient and not harsh enough, but nobody knows what the Ravenel family has gone through."
"Regardless of who you are or your criminal history, every single one of us enjoys constitutional rights," ACLU-NM attorney María Martínez Sánchez said Thursday. "None of that stuff really matters when we are talking about First Amendment rights and people's right to free speech."
The ACLU is accusing the Department of Public Safety of falsely arresting Ravenel and violating his right to free speech and his right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.
The complaint is asking the court to award Ravenel an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages.
"Fortunately, this incident did not lead to Mr. Ravenel’s death at the hands of law enforcement as it has in countless other interactions between police and Black men," ACLU-NM lawyers wrote in the complaint. "Nevertheless, the arrest, criminal charges and incarceration never should have happened, and likely would not have happened if his skin was of a different shade.
"Mr. Ravenel brings this lawsuit to vindicate his constitutional and statutory rights and to push back against the gross abuse of power that pervades law enforcement agencies in New Mexico and throughout this country."
