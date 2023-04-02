A billboard reading “END Immigration Detention in Torrance County” is displayed Thursday along I-25 in Albuquerque near Coal Avenue. It was paid for by The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico to call for the closure of the troubled Torrance County Detention Facility.
Albuquerque commuters will be reminded of the plight of asylum-seekers this week by a series of billboards paid for by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico that calls for the closure of the the immigration detention facility in Torrance County.
The billboards — which bear the messages "Seeking Asylum is Not a Crime" and "End Immigration Detention in Torrance County" — are part of a continuing effort by the New Mexico ACLU and others, including immigrant advocacy groups and several Democratic U.S. senators, to see the center shuttered in light of reports alleging poor conditions and violations of detainees' civil and due process rights.
U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico; Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla of California; and Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts wrote a letter last fall asking Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tae D. Johnson to immediately end the government’s contract with private operator CoreCivic, citing inhumane conditions and the suicide of a detainee at the Estancia facility.
“Grievous living conditions, critical staffing shortages and lack of access to detainee services … have been consistently documented and shown to be widespread, despite your agency’s assurances to the contrary,” the senators wrote. “This neglect puts those individuals who remain in the facility in unconscionable circumstances.”
The facility — one of three privately run operations in New Mexico that hold immigrant detainees, most of whom cross into the U.S. near El Paso in hopes of being granted asylum — came under fire twice last year from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General, which issued reports detailing subpar living conditions and lack of access to medical, legal and language services and called for the “immediate removal of all detainees.”
The population of the facility, which can hold 800 detainees, drastically fell last fall due in part to short staffing following an alleged hunger strike and the reported suicide in August of a 23-year-old Brazilian.
The population had dwindled to just four people at one point, according to Sophia Genovese, senior attorney at the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center.
But that trend didn't continue, Genovese said in a phone interview Thursday.
A hundred new detainees were transferred to the facility in late December, "and then another 100 were transferred in and then another 100," she said.
By the end of January, Genovese said, the population had ballooned to nearly 400 detainees again, most from Central and South American countries including Guatemala, Columbia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Honduras.
Genovese said the number of people in the center doesn't reflect the number of people surrendering themselves at the nation's southern border near El Paso — which she said has been fewer this year than last — as much as it reflects the policies and practices of immigration officials.
In the past, she said, immigrants apprehended in El Paso were booked, released and sent on their way to join family members in other parts of the country to continue pursuing their legal claims for asylum.
This year, she said, the facility seems to have become "more of a processing center where people are swiftly deported under expedited removal."
Genovese said the law center met with detainees in February and learned many of them, despite having justifiable claims, had failed a "credible fear" interview, which is the starting point for their asylum applications where they are screened to determine if they have a credible fear of being returned to their homelands.
She said detainees reported the interviews "lacked any semblance of due process" and were held on short notice with no privacy.
Asked to address the allegations of poor conditions and calls for closure, Ryan Gustin, a spokesman for CoreCivic, said in an email he would work on getting The New Mexican a response.
"We can say generally that we deny the specious and sensationalized allegations referenced in the ACLU news release announcing their billboard campaign in New Mexico," Gustin wrote.
"At the Torrance County Detention Facility (TCDF), our team works to provide immigration detainees a variety of services from comprehensive health care to faith-based support and access to legal resources while they prepare for the next steps in their immigration process," he wrote. "Much of the recent reporting about TCDF has been inaccurate and misleading. The reality is that we provide a safe, humane and appropriate environment for those entrusted to us at TCDF and are constantly striving to deliver an even better standard of care."
ICE spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa said she was researching the answers to questions sent by a reporter but didn't produce any immediate responses.
Genovese speculated ICE may have repopulated the facility to justify its continued use in the face of political pressure.
"We know there is an incredible amount of pressure on this administration and on [Homeland Security Secretary] Alejandro Mayorkas in particular to be tough on immigration," she said. "And a decision to close it would not play well for them, despite the facts that someone has died and others have tried to die."
New Mexico Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino and Rep. Antonio Maestas, both Albuquerque Democrats, introduced a measure — Senate Bill 172 — during the recently concluded legislative session that would have prohibited housing in New Mexico people held on federal immigration violations, barring state and local entities like Torrance County from contracting with private companies that house detainees. However, the measure died on the Senate floor by a vote of 18-20 after several Democrats joined the Republicans in voting it down.
"We were disappointed because there was a pure solution to the problems that advocates had been identifying for years," Genovese said Thursday. "But the bill got farther than any other iteration had, so that indicates progress, so the coalition [a group of advocates including the Innovation Law Lab, New Mexico Dream Team, Santa Fe Dreamers and Las Americas] will continue to advocate for the passage of the measure in the future."
Luján will also continue opposing the facility, spokesman Adán Serna said in an email Friday.
"Senator Luján joined his colleagues last year in calling on ICE to close the Torrance County Detention Center based on multiple DHS reports of poor conditions and understaffing," Serna wrote. "Months later, that still has not happened while the inhumane conditions at the detention center have gone unaddressed. The senator will continue to push ICE to do better and close this facility."