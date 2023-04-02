Albuquerque commuters will be reminded of the plight of asylum-seekers this week by a series of billboards paid for by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico that calls for the closure of the the immigration detention facility in Torrance County.

The billboards — which bear the messages "Seeking Asylum is Not a Crime" and "End Immigration Detention in Torrance County" — are part of a continuing effort by the New Mexico ACLU and others, including immigrant advocacy groups and several Democratic U.S. senators, to see the center shuttered in light of reports alleging poor conditions and violations of detainees' civil and due process rights.

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico; Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla of California; and Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts wrote a letter last fall asking Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tae D. Johnson to immediately end the government’s contract with private operator CoreCivic, citing inhumane conditions and the suicide of a detainee at the Estancia facility.