An advocacy organization is asking a federal judge to order the state Department of Corrections to end its practice of withholding prescribed medication for inmates suffering from opioid addiction.

A 39-page lawsuit filed last week by Disability Rights New Mexico contends Medication for Opioid Use Disorder, or MOUD — mostly commonly methadone or buprenorphine — is recognized by the medical community and the U.S. Department of Justice as the standard of care, and forcing inmates to stop taking the prescribed medication is akin to withholding treatment for other chronic conditions.

The state Corrections Department prohibits use of the drugs — except by pregnant women — inside the state's 11 prisons.

