An advocacy organization is asking a federal judge to order the state Department of Corrections to end its practice of withholding prescribed medication for inmates suffering from opioid addiction.
A 39-page lawsuit filed last week by Disability Rights New Mexico contends Medication for Opioid Use Disorder, or MOUD — mostly commonly methadone or buprenorphine — is recognized by the medical community and the U.S. Department of Justice as the standard of care, and forcing inmates to stop taking the prescribed medication is akin to withholding treatment for other chronic conditions.
The state Corrections Department prohibits use of the drugs — except by pregnant women — inside the state's 11 prisons.
“Opioid use disorder is a disability, and most New Mexicans have family or loved ones who have this disability and struggle with substance abuse or opioid addiction,” Disability Rights New Mexico attorney Max Kauffman said in a statement. “When people take steps to address their substance abuse disorder, our prisons and jails should be supporting them, not denying them treatment.”
Disability Rights New Mexico filed the lawsuit with legal support from the American Civil Liberties Union-New Mexico. The lawsuit names Corrections Department Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero and the department's health services administrator Wensceslaus Asonganyi as defendants and asks the court to find the prohibition violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and prisoners' civil rights.
The groups are asking the court to order the state to begin providing the medications to inmates who were already taking them before entering prison. They claim doing so would reduce human suffering and the state's high recidivism rate, which the Legislative Finance Committee has estimated costs New Mexico taxpayers about $40 million a year.
A Corrections Department spokesman wrote in an email Thursday the agency has not yet been served with the lawsuit but does have plans to begin exploring the use of medication for opioid abuse, noting a recent grant of $235,000 that will start a pilot program at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants.
ACLU-New Mexico attorney Lalita Moskowitz said Thursday the group's understanding — gained through records requests — is the state's pilot program will involve the use of Vivitrol, which she said has been shown to be less effective that methadone and buprenorphine.