The Santa Fe Plaza was filled with music, joy and hope Sunday afternoon as hundreds of people gathered for the city’s third annual Juneteenth celebration.

Speakers reminded the crowd, however, of the violence and racism Black Americans continue to face in the nation, even as it celebrates freedom and independence on the newest federal holiday, officially observed Monday.

Several people attending the event cited the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020. Nikesha Breeze, who is also Black, said the Floyd tragedy brought extra awareness to “the historic oppression of Black folks in the United States … more acknowledgement of the horrors of our past.”

061923 jp juneteenthlive 4.jpg

From left, Isaac Kaigziabiher speaks with Carla Bell and Holly Lovey on Sunday during the annual Juneteenth event on the Plaza.
061923 jp juneteenthlive 2.jpg

Akeem Ayanniyi plays the drums Sunday during the annual Juneteenth event on the Plaza.

