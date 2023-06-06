Augustine Romero stands Tuesday near the acequia in Mora that refilled with sediment hours after crews completed a weekslong process of clearing it of debris from last spring’s Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Romero, the mayordomo who oversees the acequia, said dozens of farmers rely on the waterway to irrigate 200 acres that grow crops for livestock to eat. “It’s all back to where it was,” he said. “It’s just a mess.”
Mayordomo Augustine Romero and neighbor Flavio Paiz watch debris build up Tuesday outside a bridge over the Agua Negra that feeds into the Mora River near the acequia that refilled with sediment. A half-inch or more of rain creates enough runoff to jar loose sediment and rocks in a severely burned canyon atop a nearby hill, then wash them down the slope into the waterways.
Augustine Romero stands Tuesday near the acequia in Mora that refilled with sediment hours after crews completed a weekslong process of clearing it of debris from last spring’s Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Romero, the mayordomo who oversees the acequia, said dozens of farmers rely on the waterway to irrigate 200 acres that grow crops for livestock to eat. “It’s all back to where it was,” he said. “It’s just a mess.”
Mayordomo Augustine Romero and neighbor Flavio Paiz watch debris build up Tuesday outside a bridge over the Agua Negra that feeds into the Mora River near the acequia that refilled with sediment. A half-inch or more of rain creates enough runoff to jar loose sediment and rocks in a severely burned canyon atop a nearby hill, then wash them down the slope into the waterways.
A crew worked several weeks removing ashy sediment, mud and debris that washed into an irrigation canal near Mora at the foot of the massive burn scar left by a historic wildfire.
The night after the crew finished clearing out about 1,000 feet of the acequia last week, a heavy storm carried more silt, rocks and woody debris down the burned hillside — burying the canal again.
Those involved in the cleanup project called it a disheartening event that underscored the challenge of recovering from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, especially for communities like Mora that are in flood-prone areas near the burn scar, which put them at risk of having their acequias clogged multiple times.