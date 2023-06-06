A crew worked several weeks removing ashy sediment, mud and debris that washed into an irrigation canal near Mora at the foot of the massive burn scar left by a historic wildfire.

The night after the crew finished clearing out about 1,000 feet of the acequia last week, a heavy storm carried more silt, rocks and woody debris down the burned hillside — burying the canal again.

Those involved in the cleanup project called it a disheartening event that underscored the challenge of recovering from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, especially for communities like Mora that are in flood-prone areas near the burn scar, which put them at risk of having their acequias clogged multiple times.

