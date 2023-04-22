Acequia Madre resident Jackie Bardsley cleans the acequia under a driveway bridge Saturday. The Mother Ditch, as she is also known, serves about 45 users in the neighborhood, most of whom use the water to irrigate gardens, yards, trees and brush along the waterway.
They came out in force — shovels, rakes and garbage bags in hand — to take on the job.
They ranged in age from 22 months to at least 81 years.
Their job: to clean debris out of the 7-mile historic waterway known as the Acequia Madre. The Mother Ditch, as she is also known, serves about 45 users in the neighborhood, most of whom use the water to irrigate gardens, yards, trees and shrubs along the waterway.
“This is a tradition that has been going on since the acequia was built 400 years ago,” said Pitu Martín, one of at least two dozen volunteers who were head-deep in the acequia Saturday morning, clearing away brush, twigs, leaves, candy wrappers, broken glass and the like.
The acequia’s historic and cultural value to the city is “really big,” she said — adding it’s good to wear thick shoes or boots when climbing into the ditch because of the potential for stepping on broken glass.
Phil Bové, one of four commissioners who lead the Acequia Madre of Santa Fe, also known as the Acequia Madre Ditch Association, which oversees the acequia, said community activists have been doing the annual cleanup for about 40 years.
Saturday was Earth Day, an ideal day to do the job, he said.
He and others said in recent years most of the stuff they find in the ditch is not trash discarded by people but natural waste — ponderosa pine limbs, for instance — swept into the ditch by the wind.
Still, in years past, acequia cleaners have found pieces of a hot tub, a hot water heater, car parts and, now and then, a liquor bottle or mini, Bové said.
“You can find anything in the acequia,” said Christine Mather, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1998 and taken part in the annual spring cleaning for decades.
“It’s important to maintain this historic structure,” she said as she and some of her companions filled plastic garbage bags with the debris they picked up.
Nearby, Milo Harshbarger, a sixth grader at Acequia Madre Elementary School, worked with two classmates on one portion of the ditch as he spoke of the need for the world to find a solution to global warming.
In the meantime, he said “the little things you can do, like this, you should.”
He wasn’t the youngest cleaner on the spot. That nod likely goes to 22-month old Max Maher, who kept putting leaves raked by his mom, Sophie Sagar, into a plastic bag while repeating the words, “Dig, dig.” Apparently displeased with the small gloves he was given to do the job, he asked his mother for hers.
Although Max was occasionally distracted by a big John Deere tractor supplied by the city of Santa Fe to pick up the garbage bags and haul them into a waiting dump truck, his mom said it’s vital to introduce him to such events early in life.
“It’s important for building community,” Sagar said. “It’s good for people to come together for a shared cause. You don’t always find that these days.”