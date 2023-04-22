They came out in force — shovels, rakes and garbage bags in hand — to take on the job.

They ranged in age from 22 months to at least 81 years.

Their job: to clean debris out of the 7-mile historic waterway known as the Acequia Madre. The Mother Ditch, as she is also known, serves about 45 users in the neighborhood, most of whom use the water to irrigate gardens, yards, trees and shrubs along the waterway.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you