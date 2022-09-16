U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday recognized Acequia Madre Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022, along with two other New Mexico schools.

The U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools for their academic achievements or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. 

Every year, up to 420 schools are nominated to become a National Blue Ribbon School; this year Cordona gave the honor to 297 schools from across the country, including the Albuquerque School of Excellence and Texico Middle School.

