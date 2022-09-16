U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday recognized Acequia Madre Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022, along with two other New Mexico schools.
The U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools for their academic achievements or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Every year, up to 420 schools are nominated to become a National Blue Ribbon School; this year Cordona gave the honor to 297 schools from across the country, including the Albuquerque School of Excellence and Texico Middle School.
These schools will be given a Blue Ribbon School flag as a symbol of the school's exemplary teaching and learning.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams,” Cardona said in a news release.
“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children," Cardona continued. "Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
