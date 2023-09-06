Sharing the shortage

Norbert Ledoux, left, and John Gonzales discuss the efficiency of an acequia in 2016 in the Ranchos Valley near Taos. The New Mexico Acequia Commission is sponsoring a contest for the best license plate capturing the spirit of irrigation ditches.

 Taos News file photo

Unless you live in a traditional community or depend on an acequia to supply water for your livestock, crops or household irrigation, chances are you don’t give these ditches much attention.

Advocates want to raise awareness of acequias by putting a picture and a short message in a more noticeable place: the backs of cars.

The New Mexico Acequia Commission is sponsoring a contest for the best license plate capturing the spirit of the irrigation ditches, which have been the lifeblood of small New Mexico communities since Spanish settlers came here 400 years ago.

