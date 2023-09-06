Norbert Ledoux, left, and John Gonzales discuss the efficiency of an acequia in 2016 in the Ranchos Valley near Taos. The New Mexico Acequia Commission is sponsoring a contest for the best license plate capturing the spirit of irrigation ditches.
Unless you live in a traditional community or depend on an acequia to supply water for your livestock, crops or household irrigation, chances are you don’t give these ditches much attention.
Advocates want to raise awareness of acequias by putting a picture and a short message in a more noticeable place: the backs of cars.
The New Mexico Acequia Commission is sponsoring a contest for the best license plate capturing the spirit of the irrigation ditches, which have been the lifeblood of small New Mexico communities since Spanish settlers came here 400 years ago.
Those with an artistic streak and a grasp of why acequias are important in this state can submit a graphic design of a license plate logo with an acequia theme.
And if you’re feeling really creative, you can also craft a short slogan for the license plate’s tagline, such as “protect acequias.”
“People forget about the acequias and where are waters come from,” said Jaclyn Apodaca, a commission spokeswoman, adding the technology is centuries old but still effective and used widely today. “More than anything, this is just an initiative to get people excited and talking about the conservation and protection of acequias.”
The contest began Aug. 22 and ends
Sept. 22. The commission will vote on the best entry at its Sept. 25 meeting, and the winning plate will be available to buy Jan. 1, Apodaca said.
So far, a variety of submissions have come in, from digital graphics to hand drawings, Apodaca said. Producing both a logo and a tagline is not required, and some people have done one or the other, she said, noting they’re different skill sets.
“Some people are artists; other people are creative writers,” she said.
The state Legislature approved the new license plate after previously resisting the addition of yet another plate to the state’s growing assortment, Acequia Commissioner Ralph Vigil said. Lawmakers voted down a proposed acequia plate two years ago.
“We were having a hard time with the Legislature at the time because they were not wanting to pass new license plates,” Vigil said. “They believed the state was losing its identity.”
Vigil credits state Rep. Kristina Ortez, a Taos Democrat, with shepherding it through.
The plates must be yellow so they match one of the official colors, and the picture will be limited in size, Vigil said.
Apodaca said the commission has made a list of guidelines for contest entries, such as the required dimensions of the graphic and the image quality.
Vigil said he got the idea for an acequia plate when he observed a lot of traditional community members driving around with New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum plates.
He thought it would be better for these folks to promote their acequias rather than a generic agricultural connection.
“We should have something that benefited acequias instead,” Vigil said.
Acequia farmers work much differently than the large ranching and growing operations in the state, so they shouldn’t be lumped together, he added.
Proceeds from the license plate sales will go to the Acequia and Community Ditch Fund. The fund provides financial aid to acequia communities, particularly to cover the legal costs of adjudicating water rights with the state, Vigil said.
“This isn’t going to bring much money, but any little bit helps acequias,” he said.
Acequias are also under siege from rainstorms washing ashy sediment, silt and debris down hillsides charred from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, Vigil said. Crews have cleaned an acequia, only to find within hours another storm has again filled it with debris and silt.
Creating and selling an acequia-themed license plate won’t directly aid in fixing the problem, but it will put more public attention on irrigation ditches and why it matters that they’re functioning, he said.
Vigil said it will be crucial to market the plates effectively to ensure a steady stream of people buy them.
“If we don’t sell enough plates after the initial phases ... they’ll discontinue them,” he said.
Apodaca said the hope is the license plates will catch on.
They are another tool to make people more aware of acequias’ importance to the ecosystem, as the state struggles with drought and climate change straining water systems, she said.
“Acequias have a huge footprint with the watersheds and greenbelts and are essential in helping to address climate change head on,” she said.