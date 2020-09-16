The accuser in the Redwolf Pope rape case took the stand Wednesday during the second day of trial and told jurors she "had no idea" how she got into the hotel room or was undressed the night of the assault.
Prosecutors also showed photos and played videos they say Pope took while assaulting the woman in a Santa Fe hotel room in August 2017.
Pope, 44, is charged with one count each of rape, voyeurism and kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offense.
During questioning by Deputy District Attorney Larissa Breen, the woman recounted the days and hours leading up to the incident.
She told jurors she was in Santa Fe to support her sister, who was holding the grand opening of the Zohi Gallery just off the Plaza during the 2017 Santa Fe Indian Market.
The trip was supposed to be a special occasion for the woman.
She said she was there to support her sister during her gallery opening because their father had died about eight months earlier, the woman said.
Pope was a financial backer of the gallery and was there throughout the week's events during the Indian Market, the woman said.
At the time, she thought of him as a "friendly face" and someone who was really trying to support her sister, she said.
Because she planned her trip at the last minute, she did not have a place to stay, and Pope offered her an extra hotel room he had booked at the Santa Fe Lodge.
While their initial interactions during the trip were friendly, the woman said, she noticed Pope seemed to be everywhere she was while she was in Santa Fe, which left her feeling "a little smothered."
On the last night of her trip, the woman said, she attended a fashion show at her sister's gallery before going to the Palace Restaurant and Saloon, then heading to a small gathering at a friend's house.
The woman said Pope was texting her while she was at her friend's house, asking her where she was, and he eventually arrived at the home and offered her a ride.
While she had consumed alcohol at the bar, the woman said, she was not intoxicated when she got inside Pope's vehicle.
The woman said Pope offered her an open can of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, once they were in the car.
The last thing she remembers, she said, was taking one sip of the drink before waking up the next morning in a different hotel room than the one she was staying in, with her nylons pulled down and her dress on.
After the assault, the woman said, she told herself it didn't happen and that Pope was a good and trustworthy guy.
But the incident was reported to police about a year later, when a friend sent videos they found on Pope's iPad of him assaulting the woman.
The woman testified that she is the woman in the photos and videos and that it was Pope who assaulted her.
Two video clips shown to the jury included images of the woman's motionless body as a penis entered her vagina.
While the videos did not show Pope's face, Santa Fe police Detective Blake Byford said he was able to identify him as the suspect because his long black hair tied with red ribbons was visible at some points in the video.
Pope showed very little expression during the trial except for one moment.
He raised his eyebrows and shook his head, indicating no, as the woman described the conversation they had the morning after the assault took place.
Pope was sitting in a chair at the end of the bed, the woman said during questioning by prosecutors, and was messing with his hair.
When she asked him what had happened the night before, she said, Pope told her she had said she loved him and had discussed their plans to be together when she went back home to Washington state.
The woman said Pope also told her the situation was like the movie 50 First Dates, a romantic comedy about a woman with short-term memory loss who forgets what happened the day before.
The conversation left her feeling nauseated, the woman said.
"Nobody likes to feel like they don't remember something and to have somebody telling me … I said some things that are insane, not like me, was very confusing," the woman said.
During Tuesday's opening statements, Brad Kerwin, Pope's attorney, said the central characters in the situation fabricated the rape case against Pope and were motivated by "greed, revenge and regret."
The case is scheduled to continue Thursday, and the defense will have the opportunity to cross-examine the woman.
Pope is also accused of raping two women in Seattle.
