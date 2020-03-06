A hearing for three people accused of kidnapping a woman in Española, dousing her in bleach and forcibly injecting her with heroin before throwing her into the Rio Grande turned dramatic Friday when she took the stand over the objections of defense attorneys who said she appeared to be under the influence.
The woman admitted having used heroin the day before but said she was just tired and wanted to testify.
Sobbing, she described in detail the night she said she'd been forced at gunpoint into a vehicle by a man she used to buy heroin from and a woman she did not know.
She testified that two of the defendants — Brenton Rael, 44, of Petaca and Leann M. Romero, 27, of Santa Cruz — took her to the home of another man, Kevin Gonzales, 41, of Hernández, where she heard them discussing a plan to kill her by injecting her with heroin to make it look like an overdose.
"No one will look into it," the woman said she heard them say while she was blindfolded. "They won’t suspect anything."
She testified that at one point Romero and Gonzales went to get beer and gas and left her alone with Rael. He told her to strip naked and tell him why she deserved to live.
"I sat there kind of confused," the woman said tearfully. "Because how do I explain why I deserve to live? How do you explain to someone why you shouldn’t be killed, you know what I mean?"
"My answer was if he would give me a little bit of trust, I could do what he wanted and I wouldn't have gone to the cops," she said. "And I wouldn't have. If he had just given me a little bit of trust."
At the end of the hearing, state District Judge Jason Lidyard deemed the defendants too dangerous to be released and granted the district attorney's motion that they be kept in jail until trial.
At the beginning of the hearing, attorneys for the defendants told Lidyard they had only gotten their cases in the past 24 hours and hadn't had time to review evidence from the Feb. 28 incident.
One of the attorneys said she received a recording that morning of the woman's interview with police.
All three attorneys — Dorie Biagianti-Smith, Tobb Bullion and Michael Jones — said they would not object to their clients being held on a no-bond hold Friday with the understanding that the issue would be revisited at a later date.
When prosecutor Anastasia Martin said she wanted to proceed with the detention hearing and put the alleged victim on the stand, the defense attorneys objected, saying the woman appeared to be intoxicated.
"I would ask that she be drug tested," said Biagianti-Smith, who has been appointed to represent Gonzales. "I have noticed her nodding off."
"She's very tired," Martin said of the woman's condition. "She was brutally attacked by these three individuals and thrown off a bridge. So it's understandable that she is not feeling particularly great today."
Lidyard said he would allow the woman to testify, adding that it was possible for a person to be intoxicated yet provide truthful testimony.
When the woman took the stand, she told the judge she had used heroin the previous day and had been having trouble sleeping because she wakes up with nightmares since the incident but that she was able to testify.
What followed was a mini-trial of sorts in which the woman — alternately weeping and yawning — spoke for several hours about the events of Feb. 28. She says Rael and Romero pulled up as she was waiting for a friend on Taos Lane around 8 that night.
The woman — whom The New Mexican is not identifying because she is an alleged victim of a violent crime — said she knew Rael because she bought heroin and crack from him in the past but did not know Romero.
She said she was terrified to get in the vehicle because she knew Rael suspected her of having stolen drugs from him about a month earlier.
Her friend had pulled up and was parked nearby, she said, but she was afraid to run to his car because Rael had a gun in his hand that he showed her through his open car window and appeared as if he would get out of the vehicle if she didn't comply.
The woman said Rael — whom she referred to as B Dawg — and the woman took her to Gonzales' home, where they debated how to end her life.
At one point, she said, she pleaded with Gonzales — whom she described as a "runner" for Rael — for help.
"I tell him, 'Please, Kevin,' and he tells me, 'What do you want me to do?' " she said.
After forcing her to strip and get in the shower, they drenched her with bleach, the woman said, then made her get dressed again and drove her to the San Juan bridge.
There, she said, Romero injected heroin into her arm in the backseat.
The woman said she had been a regular heroin user for about four years but had never shot up before.
"They are watching me, giggling and laughing, saying, 'Look at her eyes. Look at her lips.' I'm falling back. They said I was taking too long [to overdose], so they grabbed me and they walked me to the middle of the bridge and throw me in."
The woman said she felt her feet hit the rocks on the bottom of the river and pushed herself to the surface.
"I stayed floating there," she said. "Because I was so tired and I wanted them to think I was dead."
The woman said she floated down the river a ways until she felt safe enough to get out, then started to walk along the river. At one point, she said, she got scared and got back in the water. After about five minutes in the river, she said, she got back out and started walking until she found a home where she asked for help.
During cross-examination, Bullion questioned the woman about why her hair and skin did not show signs of irritation or bleaching if she had been doused in bleach, and how deep the water had been and how high the bridge.
Biagianti-Smith asked if Gonzales had participated in beating her or taping her up, and whether the woman thought Gonzales was afraid of Rael and would have done anything he said.
The woman said she did think Gonzales was afraid of Rael.
Jones inquired about the type of gun Rael allegedly brandished and whether she had been sexually assaulted during the ordeal.
She said she had not.
All three defendants are charged with kidnapping, tampering with evidence and assault with intent to commit a violent felony.
Romero and Rael are also charged with aggravated battery and attempt to commit a felony. Gonzales also is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.