A Santa Fe man accused in a series of burglaries in the past several months was charged with new counts this week.

Justin Romero, 41, is accused of burglarizing the Double Take consignment shop on Aztec Street on April 26, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. He was charged with nonresidential burglary and criminal damage to property.

Investigators identified him using the store's surveillance footage, the complaint says, but were unable to identify a suspected accomplice at the store with him. 

