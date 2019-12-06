A man with a decades-long history of property theft is back in jail, accused of violating the terms of his release in multiple pending cases by stealing a van from the N.M. 14 area north of Santa Fe where he had allegedly been concentrating much of his larcenous activity in recent years.
Edward Laird, 54, has been accused of breaking into homes and stealing valuables across the country.
Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies arrested him in March at vacant home on Red Rock Road where he is suspected of having stayed while committing burglaries in the Madrid and Cerrillos areas.
Taking into account his history of failing to appear for court dates, a judge ruled in July that Laird would remain in jail to awaiting charges in five cases pending against him. He was released to an Albuquerque halfway house in October at the request of his public defender, but arrested again Dec. 3 after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his release saying he failed to report to the halfway house when ordered to do so and his GPS monitor placed him in the vicinity of Bisbee Court on Nov. 21 the same day a van was stolen from the area.
Detectives say Laird was subsequently spotted driving a white van in Red Rock Road area, according to the motion to revoke, and the van was later recovered in Albuquerque a block away from where GPS coordinates placed Laird at the time.
Friday the court set an evidentiary hearing for Dec. 17 at which the evidence that Laird violated the conditions of release by failing to report and becoming a suspect in a new crime will be examined.
