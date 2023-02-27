A day after he was charged with driving while intoxicated, Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge Dev Atma Khalsa showed up to work and began hearing cases Monday morning.
His appearance was short-lived.
Khalsa conducted his 8:30 a.m. hearings, but about an hour later, presiding Magistrate Judge John Rysanek took over his docket.
“Chief Judge [Bryan] Biedscheid ordered me to remove him from the bench which I did at approximately 9:30,” Rysanek wrote in an email following an inquiry from The New Mexican.
It was not clear Monday if or when Khalsa will return to work.
“[The Judicial Standards Commission] and the Supreme Court are dealing with Judge Khalsa’s charges and facts related to what happened over the weekend,” Biedscheid said in a phone conversation Monday. “In the meantime as chief [judge] of the district, I ordered that he not conduct any hearings. Depending on what actions the Supreme Court and Judicial Standards take, there might be additional restrictions or actions taken.”
Khalsa responded to requests for comment in a text message around 11 a.m.
“I will have a statement for you as soon as I can,” he wrote. “Please be patient. Thank you.”
After another inquiry in the late afternoon, Khalsa sent two more text messages.
“At this time, I am taking care of my medical needs. I will offer a further statement as soon as possible,” he wrote, followed by, “I will be aiming to get you something tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Police Department submitted an amended criminal complaint against Khalsa, reducing the aggravated DWI charge the department filed Sunday to a simple DWI charge and adding a new charge of careless driving.
Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said Sunday night the department likely would have to downgrade the DWI charge. He explained that while refusal to submit to a chemical test elevates a simple DWI to an “aggravated” charge under state law, police are not entitled to a sample of a person’s blood for misdemeanor DWI offenses and the arresting officer in the case didn’t specifically ask Khalsa for a breath sample, meaning the judge’s refusal to submit to a blood draw didn’t qualify as an aggravating factor.
Under state law, police can’t seek a search warrant for a suspect’s blood unless the arrest is related to “a fourth or subsequent” DWI charge, Champlain said. Sunday’s charge appeared to be Khalsa’s first, according to a criminal complaint.
Santa Fe Police Officer Alan Scott wrote in his report he responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 25 northbound at the St. Francis Drive exit around 1:32 a.m. Sunday and found Khalsa had already “self extricated” from his 2001 Toyota 4Runner, which was on its driver’s side in a ditch.
“I detected [the] smell of alcoholic beverage omitting [sic] from his breath,” Scott wrote. “I also observed Mr. Khalsa to have slurred speech while talking to him.”
Scott wrote he asked Khalsa for his license and “observed him just stand in place not attempting to retrieve the information I previously asked for. Mr. Khalsa was then walked over to the ambulance to be medically assessed by Santa Fe County Fire Department Medics.”
The officer continued his investigation at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. At the hospital, the officer reported Khalsa became uncooperative and “stated he refused any advanced medical treatment while still in the care of the hospital.”
It was at that point, the officer reported, that he began his DWI investigation, first asking Khalsa how much he’d had to drink.
“He stated ‘I have had nothing to drink,’ “ the officer wrote. After reading Khalsa the implied consent law, the officer wrote, the judge stated, “I don’t want to talk to you” and that he was unwilling to submit to a blood draw or any chemical testing.
The officer reported he read the refusal rules to Khalsa three times to ensure the judge understood.
“Mr. Khalsa continued to state about how many times he flipped his vehicle (only once) and how he did not want to be here,” Scott wrote.
The officer wrote when he informed Khalsa he was being placed under arrest on a DWI charge “he still seemed confused, showing impairment to the slightest degree.”
Khalsa was medically cleared before being taken to the county jail, according to the complaint.
He was booked at 5:24 a.m. Sunday, according to the jail’s website, and released around 3 p.m.
Pro Tem Judge Ann Yahlman — who was handling weekend arraignments for the court — released Khalsa on standard conditions, including a prohibition from using alcohol or drugs, according to a Santa Fe Municipal Court release order.
Yahlman ordered Khalsa to appear at a hearing in his case Wednesday.
Asked Monday if Khalsa could credibly represent the Magistrate Court with criminal charges pending against him, Biedscheid said he’d ordered Khalsa off the bench “immediately” after learning of the charges to avoid any appearance of impropriety.
“I don’t know enough about the facts to make a long-term decision or comment on what credibility he can have over the long term,” he said.
Administrative Office of the Court spokesman Barry Massey wrote in an email there is no judicial branch personnel policy that addresses DWI arrests.