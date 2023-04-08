As the state of New Mexico continues to conduct in-person wellness checks on thousands of developmentally disabled people in the care of private providers — a review prompted by what the governor has called a horrific case of abuse that left a client severely injured — a troubling trend is emerging.
The state, it seems, has allowed providers to go largely unsupervised.
“I’m certain that the overwhelming majority of providers are doing a marvelous job, that they care deeply about the clients they serve, and they’re doing good work,” Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in an interview with The New Mexican.
“I think we need to make sure we’re doing the things that we need to do to find out about the small minority who aren’t because there [are] a number of providers — small — but there [are] a number of providers who aren’t doing the things that they need to do, and I think I’m increasingly concerned that we’ve not been doing the job we need to do to make sure that all our clients have fabulous providers and are getting the services and care that they need,” he said.
At issue are 6,815 intellectually and developmentally disabled New Mexicans who receive services from one of the state’s Developmental Disabilities Waiver programs, which provide Medicaid funding for home and community-based services for children and adults with developmental disabilities or related conditions. (Approved programs are allowed to waive certain Medicaid requirements to provide services.)
As of noon Friday, state employees from various agencies had visited 4,654 of the 6,815 clients and identified 68 sites with possible concerns, the department wrote in a news release.
At 26 of those sites, the concerns dealt mostly with home repairs, damages or other environmental issues.
But at the remaining 42, the site visits resulted in reported allegations of potential abuse, neglect and exploitation of some of the most vulnerable — and sometimes voiceless — people in New Mexico.
Each of the 68 incidents of concern identified so far is being fully investigated, according to the department.
“Our staff have reported to me visits they’ve been involved in where, like, a parent or guardian or someone has said, ‘This is the first time anybody from the agency has ever visited,’ ” said Allen, who was appointed health secretary in January and inherited the problem.
“That’s a concern,” he added. “We need to do better than that.”
Big money
The apparent lack of oversight involves not just people but hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money.
For fiscal year 2023, Medicaid has paid $639 million in claims for developmental disability waivers, including $136 million from the state’s general fund and $503 million in federal matching dollars, Marina Piña, a spokeswoman for the Human Services Department, wrote in an email.
The projected expense for fiscal year 2024 is expected to be $776 million, including $207 million from the general fund and $568 million in federal matching dollars, she wrote.
Details on the case of abuse that triggered the in-person wellness checks have not been made public, and Allen declined to provide an update to The New Mexican on the disabled client who suffered severe and life-threatening injuries or even say if the person is still alive or recovering.
“I’m afraid I just really can’t right now at the advice of various investigators that are pursuing this,” he said.
However, the case has already had sweeping repercussions:
• The state launched an internal investigation of the Department of Health’s Developmental Disabilities Supports Division and Division of Health Improvement, which are charged with overseeing the providers who care for people with disabilities.
• The state started to reexamine past incidents of suspected abuse and neglect of disabled clients, including three in which a client died.
• Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives last month asked the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to launch its own investigation.
• The state Human Services Deprtment is investigating multiple providers for potential Medicaid fraud.
Piña wrote the department’s Office of Inspector General hasn’t investigated specific instances of Medicaid fraud for the waiver program in the last year. However, 13 provider audits have been launched as a result of the recent allegations of abuse and neglect, she wrote, adding the audits contain steps that may identify potential Medicaid claims fraud.
• Attorney General Raúl Torrez has requested the Human Services Department provide the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in his office all documentation generated as part of its current investigation into the caregivers, agencies and treatment providers operating within the Developmental Disability Waiver program as it relates to suspected fraud or abuse of the Medicaid program.
“This is a continuing request for such documentation should any allegations of Medicaid fraud arise as part of HSD’s comprehensive review of the providers within the DD Waiver Program,” he wrote in a letter to HSD officials Wednesday.
• The state Department of Health has contracted with German Burnette & Associates, an Albuquerque-based law firm, in partnership with Accenture, which specializes in Medicaid issues, to conduct a thorough investigation of its processes and recommend improvements.
• Developmental Disabilities Supports Division Director Jason Cornwell, who had previously worked for one of the state’s private providers, resigned the same day the governor announced a systemic review of the waiver program, and other investigations are underway.
“Please consider this correspondence as my official notice of resignation effective immediately,” Cornwell wrote in his March 20 resignation letter.
Allen, the health secretary, said he did not request Cornwell’s resignation but couldn’t comment as to why he resigned.
“Beyond that, there are pending personnel investigations and given the nature of personnel investigations, I really can’t comment beyond saying that there are active investigations,” Allen said.
‘Warning signs all along’
For Sylvia Baca, who is the guardian of her 73-year-old developmentally disabled sister, Lupita, a quadriplegic who lives in a home in Santa Fe, the findings of the state so far are no surprise.
“There have been warning signs all along,” Baca said.
Baca said her sister was among the plaintiffs in what is known as the Jackson lawsuit, which has been called one of the longest-running institutional reform lawsuits in the country.
The suit, filed in 1987, “centered on significant deficiencies at a pair of since-closed state-run institutions for intellectually and developmentally disabled New Mexicans,” according to a news release issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office last year.
“Plaintiffs alleged ongoing violations of the constitutional rights of adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, as well as violations of health and safety,” the news release states. “In 1990, the state was ordered to remedy those deficiencies through, among other actions, the development of individual treatment programs; abuse prevention and reduction; and improved training and staff supervision.”
The two facilities — one in Fort Stanton, the other in Los Lunas — were closed in 1995 and 1997, respectively. In their place, the news release states, the state created community-based programs for people with developmental disabilities. Under the terms of a 2019 settlement agreement, “the state continued to operate under its vastly improved policies and rules without the need for continued outside oversight or direction while demonstrating full compliance with the provisions of the agreement,” according to the release, which announced the end of the lawsuit.
Baca said the lawsuit was closed too soon.
“The winding down of the Jackson class lawsuit was a huge mistake,” she said. “I think the reason they did it is because they were tired of it and wanted it to go away … and now because of its closure, these Jackson members were no longer a protected class — if they ever were.”
She said lack of accountability, oversight, mismanagement “and overall lack of concern for these individuals” has resulted in the cases of abuse, neglect and exploitation that have been uncovered so far.
“This did not happen overnight and is nothing new,” she said. “It has just exploded because it could no longer be contained. I am very sad for the individuals and families who have suffered at the loss of their loved ones. This should have never happened, and with proper oversight and care, could have been avoided.”
The coronavirus pandemic made the situation worse, she said, since the state relaxed level-of-care standards and client-to-staff ratios.
Baca is advocating for the creation of an independent group of guardians to be “a voice for this group of voiceless people.”
COVID-19 allowances are over
The Developmental Disabilities Supports Division worked with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to grant certain temporary allowances during the pandemic, Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokeswoman for the health department, wrote in an email.
These included “allowing family members to be reimbursed for providing supports, allowing for remote service delivery models for therapies and nursing supports, allowing supported living group homes to exceed the number of people living there if appropriate staffing levels could not be achieved, and allowing providers to be reimbursed for providing support to waiver recipients while they were hospitalized due to COVID-19,” she wrote. “This is not a comprehensive list but highlights the nature of temporary allowances permitted during this time period.”
McGinnis Porter wrote a majority of those temporarily allowances for DD Waiver providers were discontinued March 31.
“Services are now expected to be completed in person,” she wrote.
Allen, the Cabinet secretary, said addressing the deficiencies in the DD Waiver program is among his top priorities.
He said he receives daily updates and is spending a significant amount of his time on the matter.
“We take this incredibly seriously,” he said. “These are among the state’s most vulnerable residents that we have a responsibility to make sure are receiving appropriate services and that we’re doing our job to make sure that those services are happening and that people are well care for. Most providers do. Our job is to make sure that they all do.”