As the state of New Mexico continues to conduct in-person wellness checks on thousands of developmentally disabled people in the care of private providers — a review prompted by what the governor has called a horrific case of abuse that left a client severely injured — a troubling trend is emerging.

The state, it seems, has allowed providers to go largely unsupervised.

“I’m certain that the overwhelming majority of providers are doing a marvelous job, that they care deeply about the clients they serve, and they’re doing good work,” Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in an interview with The New Mexican.

