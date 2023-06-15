State Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, and his wife, Lisa, watch election results in 2021. Moores ran unsuccessfully for a vacant U.S. House seat. This week, he announced he will not seek reelection in the state Legislature, where he has served since 2013.
A leading Republican senator who has represented Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights since 2013 announced he is not running for reelection next year.
Sen. Mark Moores, who ran for Congress in 2021, said he wants to spend more time with his family, including his baby. Mark Donald Elipio Moores was born to Moores and his wife, Lisa Moores, in February, about midway through this year’s legislative session.
“Having this baby at this age, I just want to love on him,” Moores, 53, said in an interview. “If I was going back to Santa Fe for another 60-day Legislature it would nauseate me.”
He said he decided some time ago not to run again but felt it was too early to announce his decision to step away from the Legislature. But, he added, he thought other people might want to run for the seat, and he wanted to give them more time to prepare for that option.
Moores’ District 21 is pretty evenly divided between the two major parties and one of just a handful of potentially swing Senate districts — the latest iteration of it, drawn after the 2020 U.S. Census, gave 50.3% of its vote to Democratic candidates and 49.7% to Republicans in recent statewide elections, according to an analysis by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.
Moores is the third senator in the 42-member body to announce he is not running for reelection in 2024. Sens. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, and Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, have also announced they are not running again.
A former University of New Mexico football player, Moores is known for his generally calm and confident demeanor when debating bills in legislative hearings or on the Senate floor.
He could sometimes cross party lines to side with Democrats on an issue some Republicans did not agree with — like enacting a ban on coyote-killing contests.
He also co-sponsored a bill in 2019 that would legalize recreational cannabis — but which would put the state, not private operators, in control. Ultimately, however, he voted against the final legislative effort to legalize it, arguing the industry would not have enough oversight without the state stepping in.
During a heated late-night debate in 2020 about a “red flag” law — i.e., a law to allow law enforcement agencies and others to seek a court order to temporarily take firearms from a person considered a threat — Moores found a current one-paragraph state statute online that, he said, was stronger than the proposed bill because it allows law enforcement to act immediately rather than give the person with firearms up to 48 hours to surrender their guns.
“In 20 pages [of legislation] we have a much weaker law than we have in one paragraph here,” Moores said during the debate. “It is weaker, people. This is actually dangerous for us to do this. This [statute] is very immediate — not 48 hours.”
During the 2023 legislative session, Moores worked with both Democrats and Republicans to amend a medical malpractice bill in the waning days of the session in an effort to ensure doctors did not go out of business or leave the state.
Moores is a partner in Pathology Consultants of New Mexico, a Roswell-based medical laboratory that helped expand the state’s coronavirus testing capacity by collecting and testing swabs.
Moores started his political career as a staff member for U.S. Rep. Steven Schiff in the 1990s and as chief of staff for former Lt. Gov. Walter Bradley, who worked under Republican Gov. Gary Johnson from 1995 to 2003. He launched an unsuccessful campaign to win the open 1st Congressional District seat in a special election in 2021 but lost to Democrat Melanie Stansbury.
He said he is most proud of sticking to his convictions but finding a way to work with Senate Democrats on bills they both supported.
He said his attitude is, “Go up there [to Santa Fe], work with conviction and work with the other side to get things done.”