State Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, and his wife, Lisa, watch election results in 2021. Moores ran unsuccessfully for a vacant U.S. House seat. This week, he announced he will not seek reelection in the state Legislature, where he has served since 2013.

A leading Republican senator who has represented Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights since 2013 announced he is not running for reelection next year.

Sen. Mark Moores, who ran for Congress in 2021, said he wants to spend more time with his family, including his baby. Mark Donald Elipio Moores was born to Moores and his wife, Lisa Moores, in February, about midway through this year’s legislative session.

“Having this baby at this age, I just want to love on him,” Moores, 53, said in an interview. “If I was going back to Santa Fe for another 60-day Legislature it would nauseate me.”

