An Albuquerque police officer was injured in a crash early Friday involving a man suspected to be driving drunk.A spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department wrote in an email the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m at Irving Boulevard NW and Eagle Ranch Road.The officer was taken to a hospital with several injuries, including broken bones, Rebecca Atkins wrote.The other driver, Vaughn Stands, 28, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, she added, and has been charged with a count of DWI causing great bodily harm.Stands was being booked in the Metropolitan Detention Center, Atkins said in the statement. The investigation remains ongoing.