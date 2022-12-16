The Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque will host workshops and activities on colors, magnets and more to keep young minds active during winter break.

The five-day Family Science Days series, which begins Tuesday, will give kids and their families the opportunity to dive into different scientific topics with hands-on workshops and projects. Museum educator Kelly White said she hopes these activities will help children connect with their caregivers, whether they are a parent, sibling or grandparent, while learning about the wonders of science.

“So many times, museums and programs are targeted to kids while parents sit on the side on their phones,” White said during an interview. “The focus of this is family interaction. ... This is about the generations coming together on even footing to experience something new, with science.”

