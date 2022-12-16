Chris Vruno of St. Paul, Minn., shows his son Santino Vruno, 3, a common snapping turtle on Thursday at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque. The five-day Family Science Days series, which begins Tuesday, will give kids and their families the opportunity to dive into different scientific topics during winter break with hands-on workshops and projects.
The Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque will host workshops and activities on colors, magnets and more to keep young minds active during winter break.
The five-day Family Science Days series, which begins Tuesday, will give kids and their families the opportunity to dive into different scientific topics with hands-on workshops and projects. Museum educator Kelly White said she hopes these activities will help children connect with their caregivers, whether they are a parent, sibling or grandparent, while learning about the wonders of science.
“So many times, museums and programs are targeted to kids while parents sit on the side on their phones,” White said during an interview. “The focus of this is family interaction. ... This is about the generations coming together on even footing to experience something new, with science.”
Each day of the series will have a different theme, with workshops that teach kids about a variety of topics.
On Tuesday, participants get to learn what a scientist is. On “The Force is With You” day, they will learn about magnets. On other days, they will get to explore light and shadows, learning how light refracts to create a rainbow and how it separates to create different colors.
Other activities will include building a tower out of paper and using blocks to build a bridge. There will also be science-themed books and story times.
While the activities are designed for children between the ages of 2 and 9, White said many parents are just as amazed by the things they learn as their kids.
White said she helped create some of the workshop projects, but the majority were designed by the Franklin Institute, a science museum and the center of science education and research in Philadelphia. She said the museums partnered to begin implementing these projects in New Mexico during their seasonal camp programs.
White said the museum was not able to hold a camp where parents could drop off their kids for the day so decided to host the family science days instead. This is the first time the Museum of Natural History and Science has offered a seasonal program where parents and caregivers can take part in activities along with their children.
Each day of the series runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Families can come and go to the workshops as they please and spend the rest of the day exploring the museum’s many exhibits. These include the “Roving With Perseverance” roadshow about the NASA rover that is exploring Mars in search for signs of ancient microbial life, and “Chocolate: The Exhibition,” where guests can learn about the science of the cocoa, explore how cultures throughout human history have used the plant and find out how chocolate is made.
White noted that though there will be workshops on Tuesday, the rest of the museum will be closed, as it normally is on Tuesdays.
“My hope is that families walk away having a fun time in the act of sciencing,” White said.
If You Go New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science Family Science Days. u Where:1801 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque. u When:Each Family Science Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Tuesdays. Dec. 20: What is a Scientist? Dec. 21: The Force is With You Dec. 22: Balance Dec. 27: Be an Engineer Dec. 28: Wind Dec. 29: Light and Shadow