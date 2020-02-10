The FBI has arrested an Albuquerque man accused of attempting to rob a Santa Fe bank of $20 last summer when he was drunk.
Fernando Shorty was arrested Jan. 30, according to an FBI news release.
A criminal complaint filed July 25 in U.S. District Court said Shorty, 37, went into the New Mexico Bank and Trust branch at 1549 Paseo de Peralta around 3:20 p.m. July 18 and told a teller than he had a gun and demanded "a twenty."
Shorty also placed a piece of paper towel marked with scribbles on the counter, the complaint said.
A second employee asked him if he needed help, but Shorty did not answer, according to the criminal complaint. When asked if he had a gun, he said yes and again demanded "a twenty."
An employee then asked him to leave, which he did without taking any money, the complaint said.
Shorty appeared inebriated and told police he had been drinking alcohol earlier, according to the complaint. He also said he believed he was in Albuquerque and that he was at the bank trying to cash a check from work.
