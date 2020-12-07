An Albuquerque man was arrested by Santa Fe police Friday on drug trafficking charges after an officer witnessed a narcotics transaction, according to court documents.
Jose Juan Moreno Jr. is facing two counts of trafficking controlled substances and counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
According to a statement of probable cause, Moreno was spotted pulling into an Allsup’s gas station on Vista del Monte Road in a gold Honda Accord without a front bumper. A police officer said in the charging document he saw Moreno leave the vehicle and make a “hand-to-hand narcotics transaction."
Moreno was driving on a revoked license due to a previous DWI charge, police said. Officers also found the vehicle was not registered or covered by insurance, according to court documents.
Police searched the vehicle and found a white box containing 34 grams of heroin, as well as a scale and 22 grams of methamphetamine, documents said.
