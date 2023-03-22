JosephVukosovich.jpg

Joseph Vukosovich

An Albuquerque man was arrested Tuesday at the Coronado Condominiums in Santa Fe following a monthslong undercover operation where the suspect is accused of soliciting sex from someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

Joseph Vukosovich, 51, is accused of sending Santa Fe police detectives a deluge of email and text messages discussing sex acts, requesting nude and semi-nude photos and included obscene pictures of himself, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

"I have a bad fetish for young girls," Vukosovich wrote in one of the messages, according to the complaint.