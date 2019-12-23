An Albuquerque man has been charged with one count of armed robbery in connection with a summertime robbery at an Edgewood grocery store.
Kenny Martinez, 34, is accused of stealing $383 from a Smith's Food and Drug store July 26, when he pointed a gun at a customer service clerk and threatened to shoot her if she did not give him the money from her register, according to a criminal complaint filed in District Court on Dec. 19.
When Martinez walked into the store, he first approached a cashier to get a refund on a Verizon phone card but was told to go to the customer service desk to complete the transaction, the criminal complaint states.
When the clerk looked up from her register after getting the money for his refund, the criminal complaint says, Martinez was holding a black semi-automatic pistol.
"There are kids present over there, give me everything," Martinez told the clerk, according to the criminal complaint.
The clerk said she did not understand what was happening until Martinez repeated himself and said he would shoot her if she did not give him the money, the criminal complaint states.
"[The clerk] saw the suspect cock the gun and immediately handed the suspect all the cash," the criminal complaint says. "The suspect placed the gun back into [his] waistband and reached over the counter and grabbed what was left in the register and walked out of the store."
Martinez was later identified with the assistance of the FBI, the criminal complaint states. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Jan. 16 with Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura.
Armed robbery is a second-degree felony in New Mexico, with a maximum sentence of up to nine years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
