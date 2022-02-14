State Rep. Georgene Louis, a prominent Democrat from Albuquerque, is the latest lawmaker to face drunken-driving allegations in recent years.
She was booked into the Santa Fe County jail early Monday morning on suspicion of aggravated DWI and other charges.
Louis, who has been a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives since 2013, chairs the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee, which canceled its meeting at 8:30 a.m.
She issued a remorseful statement late Monday through her attorney, Kitren Fischer.
“I am sorry and I deeply regret my lapse in judgment,” Louis’ statement said. “I know I let so many people down. I am accepting responsibility for my mistake. I am prioritizing my health, and I will work hard to regain the trust of my constituents, my community and my family.”
Democratic leaders in the House said the Legislature would continue its “critical work” over the next three days.
“We don’t foresee any negative impact on legislation,” Camille Ward, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, wrote in a text message.
Louis’ arrest created a buzz in the Capitol, but lawmakers didn’t bring it up publicly.
“Georgene is a dear friend and a truly excellent legislator,” Egolf said in a statement. “Until I have more information about the facts or the chance to speak directly with her, I cannot make any further comment.”
Louis is the third legislator in New Mexico arrested for DWI since 2018.
In the summer of 2019, then-Sen. Richard Martinez, a former Rio Arriba County magistrate, was arrested after he crashed his SUV into the back of another vehicle in Española, injuring two people. The powerful Northern New Mexico Democrat, who was sentenced to five days in jail after he was found guilty of driving while intoxicated, lost reelection in the primary after the incident, ending his nearly two decades in the Legislature.
His arrest came just over a year after former Republican state Rep. Monica Youngblood of Albuquerque was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving at a DWI checkpoint. Youngblood, who was convicted of one petty misdemeanor count of aggravated DWI, lost reelection, too.
Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, also faced a DWI charge as a lawmaker but has continued serving in the Legislature for more than two decades after the incident. She was arrested in 1999, when she was serving in the House, and pleaded guilty the same day.
Police stopped Louis for speeding on St. Francis Drive about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Santa Fe Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said a DWI officer assigned to a “Super Bowl saturation patrol” conducted the traffic stop.
“The officer did conduct standardized field sobriety tests and a breath test; they were administered, which supported the suspicion of impaired driving,” he said. “She was subsequently booked this morning.”
The officer observed “indicators” of possible impaired driving, “like an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitted [from] Ms. Louis.”
Valdez said it was his understanding Louis cooperated with the officer.
“There were no major issues that were brought to my attention,” he said.
Fischer wrote in an email Louis cooperated fully with law enforcement.
“She is taking this matter very seriously and is looking forward to a swift resolution,” Fischer wrote.
Isaac Dakota Casados, chairman of the Native American Democratic Caucus, said in a statement Louis, an attorney and a member of Acoma Pueblo, has always been a committed public servant and a strong voice for Native communities.
“This is a developing situation, and we encourage respect for her right to due process under the law as this investigation moves forward,” he said.
Valdez said the Santa Fe Police Department provides the public with education on the dangers of impaired driving.
“We also have an enforcement component through saturation patrols and checkpoint operations,” he said. “We just continue to ask people to not drive impaired. It’s dangerous and caused senseless tragedies that could have been avoided. This is pretty disappointing.”
The Republican Party of New Mexico called on Louis to resign.
“Rep. Louis should do the right thing and resign from her House seat,” Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement. “She faces criminal charges, and this kind of behavior does not coincide with that of a responsible public servant. Rep. Louis has violated the public trust, let down her constituents and endangered the lives of innocents. New Mexico deserves better.”
"Rep. Louis has violated the public trust, let down her constituents and endangered the lives of innocents. New Mexico deserves better."
So sayeth state GOP chair Steve Pearce. Insert his name in the quote, change "her" to "his," and--voila--we get a perfect description of Pearce's service to the people of New Mexico in recent years.
Since many politicians have had to willingly step down for DWI infractions, will she? Doubt it.
she wasn't even super impaired. my friend who is a chota told me. she was also very respectful to them why don't they stop all these Helios racing with insanely loud mufflers half of those vatos are super wasted
Maybe this was racial profiling, and she has a civil rights case? Also, the AP story says she also was charged with not having proof of insurance and registration.
Is that like being a little bit pregnant?
Don't be silly. "Super impaired" is not in any way at all the standard--any impairment at all is the standard... nor is "respect" a get out of jail free card for violating the community and endangering the innocent. What is this, some rap video?
Guess it will take a weak selfish idiot to kill or maim your loved one for you to understand the law and why more enforcement is decades overdue. Do yourself and New Mexico some respect and check out the MADD web site and educate yourself about what is going on all around you.
Well, we are all innocent until proven guilty or take a plea. It looks ugly as all hades, but let the story develop.
My, my, how far the mighty political leader has fallen. Not surprising, maybe she can blame the lobbyists who paid.
At least she didn't duck out of the sobriety test, as many Legislators have. Perhaps we should hound her out of the Legislature, as happened to Richard Martinez.
“If any one of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone at her”. Your usual rhetoric Mike
I have never had a DWI, and have never been in a situation that would risk it, how about you Angel? Speak for yourself, I guess you are.
I don't risk the lives of the community by driving drunk ever. That is a lesson you learn as a teenager. New Mexico is a third world backwater when it comes to tolerating locals with this idiot reckless utlra-dangerous selfish outlaw activity and the lifelong pain and suffering so constantly and needlessly afflicted on our innocent.
Cannot throw enough stones at these selfish and dumb scum. The penalties need to be tripled. Today.
This disgrace is unfit to represent. For once I agree with the laughably dim Pearce. Georgene Louis has one decent move on the table despite foolhardy enablers chiming in: RESIGN NOW.
[thumbup]Indeed, just think how much better off NM would be today if Mimi had resigned when she was a drunk..........
As far as I know, Mr. Johnson is not a State Representative of New Mexico, nor is he the one facing a DWI charge. If we want our lawmakers to be the lawbreakers, then we are in a world of hurt as New Mexicans.
