Albuquerque's Louie Sanchez became the fourth Republican to join the race for U.S. Sen. Tom Udall's seat after the business owner and shooting range owner announced his candidacy Monday.
An owner of Calibers shooting range in Albuquerque, Sanchez said he's running to strengthen the U.S.-Mexico border, enforce immigration laws and fight drug addiction in New Mexico.
"Our state is plagued by crime and drugs because our elected officials refuse to take action on securing our border," Sanchez said in a statement released by his campaign.
He went on to criticize incumbent lawmakers who "attack the energy industry" and said the country does not do enough to prevent veteran suicides.
"As a patriotic American it sickens me that these same politicians won’t stand up for those who were willing to give our country everything," he said. "I’ve been blessed to live the American dream and am running to ensure that dream is available for anyone who is willing to work for it."
He joins a GOP primary race that includes anti-abortion advocate Elisa Martinez, former New Mexico State University professor Gavin Clarkson and Albuquerque businessman Mick Rich.
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján — a staunch ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — will face former Española finance director Andrew Perkins, an accountant, for the Democratic nomination.
According to his campaign, Sanchez grew up in Albuquerque and worked as a maintenance man through high school. In college, he washed dishes and became the first of 40 cousins to graduate with a college degree. He is married with two children.
A campaign video describes Sanchez as an "unwavering advocate for the Second Amendment." In the video he said, "As someone who's washed thousands of dishes, I can tell you it's time to clean up the mess in D.C."
