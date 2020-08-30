A summer of well-publicized carnage wrought by police violence brought around 100 Santa Feans to a vigil Sunday night.
With burning candles and sage, the gathering was a low-key change of pace for demonstrators who spent recent months side by side at protests around New Mexico.
"We need protests to be able to channel all that anger and make our voices known, but if we don't feel the pain and breathe, that anger will burn right through us," said Tigre Bailando, a local artist who led a group meditation. "You have to be able to be soft and sad together to also be strong and loud together."
The vigil, organized by local activist group Walk the Talk Santa Fe, took place at Gen. Franklin E. Miles Park. Speakers evoked Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police in Wisconsin last week, and Ramon Lopez, who died earlier this month after he was pressed against hot asphalt for nearly six minutes by police in Phoenix.
Locally, activists took aim at Mayor Alan Webber for forming task forces around police reform instead of taking direct action as well as his failure to remove the obelisk in the middle of the Plaza that is dedicated to “heroes” who fought “savage Indians.”
In June, Webber said he intended to bring the monument down, but an overnight attempt to remove it ahead of a planned protest was unsuccessful.
"The obelisk was supposed to come down. Now the mayor won't return our emails," Christina Castro, co-founder of activist group Three Sisters Collective, told the crowd. "That's the history — say one thing and then never respond."
While previous summer protests brought larger crowds downtown, speaker Noni Miller said she's proud of the work the Santa Fe activist community has done this summer.
"Every time I read a headline or check in with family, it's like I'm showing up to my own personal vigil for the people I care about. That's exhausting," Miller said. "I feel like even if the numbers might be low, the amount of care in each person that shows up has raised exponentially. That's important as we try to be more action-based than just inspiration-based."
