An Abiquiú man faces a count of murder and other charges in the April slaying of Española resident Rocky Gonzales.
A criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Española police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Trujillo on Wednesday outside a Starbucks. Trujillo is accused of driving with a friend to Gonzales' home on N.M. 76, also known as Santa Cruz Road, to buy cocaine and then fatally shooting Gonzales, 45, during an argument, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
In an interview with police, the friend said he was walking down La Joya Street in Española on April 30 when Trujillo approached him in a silver Honda Civic. The two then drove to Gonzales' home at 903 N.M. 76, the affidavit says.
Gonzales' girlfriend, who was in the home with him at the time of his slaying, told police Gonzales did not know the two men. When they arrived, she said, Gonzales yelled at them to get off his property.
The friend told police he thought they were going to leave when Trujillo suddenly fired several gunshots at Gonzales, according to the affidavit. The friend later told police he had no idea Trujillo had a gun at the time.
He identified Trujillo as the shooter from a photo, the court documents say.
Investigators discovered six shots had been fired at the residence. They found bullet holes in the front door and the stucco of a wall.
The owner of the Civic said she had allowed Trujillo to borrow the car while she went out of town with her boyfriend for the weekend.
Along with a charge of first-degree murder, Trujillo faces counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Trujillo previously pleaded guilty to attempt to commit a felony and possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, in 2018, court records show.
