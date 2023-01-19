Gasoline prices across the state have varied widely in the past week, with the average gallon of regular unleaded fuel up more than 30 cents in Albuquerque and Santa Fe but down 2 cents in Farmington, AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch reported Thursday.

Farmington has routinely had gasoline prices 40 to 80 cents higher than Albuquerque in the past several months, but Thursday the average price in the city was $3.28, compared to $3.27 in Santa Fe, $3.40 in Albuquerque and $3.33 in Las Cruces. Santa Fe has the cheapest fuel among larger metro areas and Albuquerque the most expensive.

“We’ve seen a lot of fluctuation in crude oil prices in the last two months, going up and down and up and down,” AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said. “We’re seeing fluctuations in various different markets.”

