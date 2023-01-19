Lori Cole of Santa Fe pumps fuel into her vehicle Thursday at a Speedway station on Cerrillos Road. Gasoline is up more than 30 cents since last week in Santa Fe. The average is $3.27. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Gasoline prices across the state have varied widely in the past week, with the average gallon of regular unleaded fuel up more than 30 cents in Albuquerque and Santa Fe but down 2 cents in Farmington, AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch reported Thursday.
Farmington has routinely had gasoline prices 40 to 80 cents higher than Albuquerque in the past several months, but Thursday the average price in the city was $3.28, compared to $3.27 in Santa Fe, $3.40 in Albuquerque and $3.33 in Las Cruces. Santa Fe has the cheapest fuel among larger metro areas and Albuquerque the most expensive.
“We’ve seen a lot of fluctuation in crude oil prices in the last two months, going up and down and up and down,” AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said. “We’re seeing fluctuations in various different markets.”
Armbruster said the wide range in fuel prices could be based on just when in the past two months dealers purchased their fuel as crude oil wavered between $71 and $80 per barrel. The national average gasoline price Thursday rose 11 cents from the prior week to $3.38, while New Mexico’s rose 21 cents to $3.31.
AAA reported no change in Nevada, which has an average of $3.95, and only a 1 cent increase in Arizona to $3.41.
The week is also the first time since March that no state has had average gasoline prices above $5, AAA reported.
Santa Fe average gasoline prices are 5 cents higher than a year ago, while Albuquerque prices are 24 cents more expensive, nearly matching Colorado’s 23 cent jump over last year.