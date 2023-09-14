082522 jw synagogue sale.jpg

Temple Montefiore, the first synagogue in the New Mexico Territory, last year. The Jewish community in Las Vegas, N.M., purchased the property last year from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe when it was liquidating to raise funds for a clergy sexual abuse settlement.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The Jewish community in Las Vegas, N.M., survived without a building to call its own for more than six decades, calling to mind Moses and the Israelites wandering in the wilderness for 40 years.

But the repurchase last year of the historic Temple Montefiore has brought a welcomed sense of closure — and renewed possibility — to Las Vegas’ small but determined Jewish population. It’s a success worth celebrating on Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sunset Friday night.

“The ones who worked to really keep the community alive for the last couple decades and have their services, for them it’s like a miracle to get this place back,” said congregation member Nancy Terr.

