The Jewish community in Las Vegas, N.M., survived without a building to call its own for more than six decades, calling to mind Moses and the Israelites wandering in the wilderness for 40 years.
But the repurchase last year of the historic Temple Montefiore has brought a welcomed sense of closure — and renewed possibility — to Las Vegas’ small but determined Jewish population. It’s a success worth celebrating on Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sunset Friday night.
“The ones who worked to really keep the community alive for the last couple decades and have their services, for them it’s like a miracle to get this place back,” said congregation member Nancy Terr.
Construction on the temple, the oldest synagogue in New Mexico, began in 1884 and was completed in 1886. In 1922, the building was moved a few blocks from where it was built to its current location at 901 8th St.
Linda Goff, president of the New Mexico Jewish Historical Society, said in the mid-1800s Las Vegas was the hub of a “small but thriving” Jewish community in Northern New Mexico. Many of the Jewish families in town, including the Ilfelds, were business owners who had journeyed west along the Santa Fe Trail.
After the railroad was extended in the early 1900s, the state’s center of commerce in the area shifted to Santa Fe, and later Albuquerque, Goff said. Las Vegas’ population dwindled, and the temple ultimately was sold in 1957 to a Bible church and later to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, where it was used as the Newman Center for New Mexico Highlands University.
Without a sanctuary to call its own, the city’s small Jewish community held services in people’s homes. The archdiocese would rent out the building to hold special events, and Jews celebrated holidays at the local Presbyterian church. Many drove to Santa Fe to attend one of the synagogues here, including Terr’s family, who for a period of time would make the drive every Saturday so she could attend Hebrew school.
For decades, the community dreamed of being able to reclaim ownership of the building, but the archdiocese wasn’t interested in selling. That lasted until last year, when it sold the building as part of liquidating assets to raise funds for a settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse.
Diana Presser said she had wanted to repurchase the temple “from day one.” She and her husband moved to Las Vegas from New York 25 years ago, and initially didn’t even know if there were other Jews in the city. They eventually made connections, and what started out as a group of friends evolved into a steering committee and eventually a board of directors for a small Jewish community. There was no rabbi and no synagogue, so the group took turns leading services out of peoples’ homes, and would hold big events and holiday services in local churches.
Presser got a call last year from the archdiocese’s lawyer about the sale of the structure. From there, it was a scramble to put together a fundraiser to see if community members could raise enough money to buy the temple in just 30 days — a process Terr called “a total rush.”
“We had no idea up until the very end whether we would make it or not,” she said.
With donations pouring in from across the world from Jews and non-Jews, they were successful, closing on the purchase on the first day of Rosh Hashanah in 2022. Presser said the experience was moving.
“It confirmed my belief in the power of prayer, the power of faith and the power of charity,” she said.
The work was far from over, however. The building needed a lot of work, including installing new plumbing, a new thermostat, fixing the electricity and repairing leaks and structural issues, Presser said.
It also had some changes from the way it originally looked.
“We’re probably the only synagogue with a confessional,” Terr said.
The congregation had a rededication ceremony during Hanukkah, and in May held a Founder’s Day event where it invited as many descendants of the original founding families as they could find to come and speak.
Since buying back the building, Terr said the Jewish community has had a worship service at least once a month, with an average attendance of about 40 people. That may seem small, but Presser said it’s significantly more than when services were held at private homes.
“In the past when we had lay services, if three people besides me would show up that was great,” she said. “One service, it was just me and my husband and I said, ‘Well I didn’t do it for them, I did it for God.’”
There still is no rabbi, so services are led by laypeople. Rabbis from other parts of the state will come in to guest officiate. High Holiday services will be officiated this year by Albuquerque Rabbi Paul Citrin.
The congregation is a mix of traditions, and Terr said they aren’t aligned with any of the main Jewish denominations: reform, conservative or orthodox. They try and incorporate different things so that people from a variety of backgrounds feel welcome.
“We’re trying to make it comfortable for Jews of every stripe to be there,” she said.
Terr said they don’t have the money to hire a full-time rabbi but would love to have a rabbinical student at some point. She also hopes to one day create a museum about the city’s Jewish history in the house adjacent to the temple, which they were required to purchase along with the sanctuary.
“We want it to be something where people can come and learn about the Jewish pioneers,” she said.
The congregation has a number of artifacts that people have donated, including Ilfeld family Bibles in German and Hebrew, the original charter and old books, prayer scrolls and photographs.
The house needs a lot of work to get it in shape, Terr said, but a museum would be a wonderful way to share the Jewish history of Northern New Mexico and would be a valuable educational tool.
“One of the goals of the Jewish community is fighting antisemitism with education,” she said.
The congregation has also had some ‘get to know your Jewish neighbor’ events that have been successful, and Terr said the wider Las Vegas community has been supportive.
Now, the congregation is preparing to celebrate its second Rosh Hashanah in the temple. Terr said she hopes at least 50 people will attend.
Regardless of turnout, it will be good to celebrate the new year in the old building.
"When I walk in the temple and I see people mulling about, it just feels my heart," Presser said.
More information about High Holiday services at Temple Montefiore is available at jewishnewmexico.com or at 505-450-2758.