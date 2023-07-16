Pelléas and Mélisande, Claude Debussy’s only completed opera, comes this way rarely — its most recent appearance was in 1977.
But the Santa Fe Opera’s new staging that opened Saturday is a very fine one, indeed.
It won’t be to everyone’s taste. The masterful score puts most of the musical interest in the hands of the orchestra rather than in the throats of the singers, and the production is an updated conceptualization that is extremely well thought out but won’t please traditionalists.
At its heart, the opera’s plot is basic and archetypal — baritone (Golaud) marries mezzo-soprano (Mélisande), who falls in love with tenor (Pelléas); baritone kills tenor and mezzo dies after childbirth. It’s the unique nature of the elusive text and Debussy’s idiosyncratic response to it that make the journey worthwhile.
Conductor Harry Bicket led a vivid reading of the intricate score, emphasizing in particular its dramatic qualities during the sung sections as well as in the famous interludes. This helped a great deal in maintaining audience interest throughout most of the opera’s three hour-plus duration.
Director-designer Netia Jones’ production concept is driven by the text’s frequent references to an environment that is sick and to characters who feel a sense of being trapped without having the will to do much about their fate.
The time period is the near future, and the location could be a post-apocalyptic bunker that can’t safely be left, or a dystopian laboratory where new lifeforms are being created. The opera’s many short scenes in different locations were created with extremely effective projections, although this quite realistic sensibility seemed at odds with the overall sense of entrapment.
A sense of mirroring created by the set’s many reflective surfaces played an important role in the scenic design and in three doppelgangers, who often mirrored Pelléas, Mélisande, and Golaud. Doppelgangers are all the rage these days in opera production; I could have done without them, but they at least fit into the concept and were executed well.
Mélisande is usually portrayed as a waif-like mystery woman who is unchanged throughout the opera, functioning primarily as an object of love and lust. Not so here, thanks to Jones’ directorial point of view and mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey’s superb performance.
This Mélisande is a three-dimensional character who undergoes a great deal of character development, starting as an awkward, cowed young women suffering from PTSD who gains vocal and physical confidence until she’s controlling as much of her destiny as she can under the circumstances.
Hankey’s singing was particularly notable for its variety of color and dynamics in response to the text and her personal growth.
The key to Huw Montague Rendall’s interpretation of Pelléas seems to have come from an early description of him — “He is rather unusual. He is young still.” His awkwardness and reticence in his first encounter with Mélisande had the unmistakable aura of ninth graders at their first high school dance.
Rendall is a fine actor but the directorial choice here was to have him be the character who doesn’t change much, rather than Mélisande, as their relationship progressed. Much of his singing was very good, although I found it lacking in tonal variety and occasionally pushed too hard.
Zachary Nelson was a late replacement in the role of Golaud and managed to pull off a very difficult feat in his strongly anchored performance — making us feel at least somewhat empathetic toward a character whose hair-trigger anger is often out of control as he abuses his wife and his son, then has moments of genuine compassion toward both.
The bass-baritone sang with commanding power — you believe it when he sings, “I am made of iron and blood,” after having been injured — and he made particularly effective use of slow, controlled movements that led to sudden, horrific action.
Debussy wrote of his difficulties in capturing the “beyond-the-grave” aspect of Arkel, grandfather of Golaud and Pelléas, along with his “gentleness.” Raymond Aceto’s sepulchral, sometimes hollow-sounding bass embodied the former quality superbly, as did his physical portrayal and costuming, dominated by round black glasses that gave him a talking-skull appearance.
Most Arkel portrayals have a “Sarastro as a kindly, old, blind man near death” quality, but here he had a dislikable aspect as well. He viewed Mélisande as a love object almost as much as did his grandsons and pawed her lasciviously during a scene in which he tries to kiss his pregnant granddaughter-in-law. In short, he’s also a dirty, old man near death.
Kai Edgar was impressive as Yniold, the widowed Golaud’s young son, singing with clarity and an appealing tone. He also acted with conviction, supplying the opera’s few moments of comedy and, more importantly, delivering a fully rounded portrayal of filial obedience and terror in the crucial scene in which his father wheedles and bullies him into spying on the title pair through a window in Mélisande’s room.
Yniold is often performed as a pants role for a boyish soprano, but it’s more effective when cast this way, so kudos to the opera for finding such a good treble for the production.
In the relatively small role of Geneviève, mother of Pelléas and Golaud, mezzo-soprano Susan Graham was a warm, welcome presence. It’s by no means vocally demanding, but it provided an opportunity for the local favorite to remind Santa Fe audiences of her many superior performances in the French opera repertory.
It’s probably best to think of Pelléas and Mélisande as a sung play in which the orchestra has the most vivid music, rather than an opera in the traditional sense. If you can’t live without big vocal tunes and recognizable arias and duets, you should give it a pass.
Otherwise, this very well-sung, intelligently staged and beautifully played production is definitely worth checking out.