031221_TeacherVAX006-rgb.jpg

Dr. Donald Shina vaccinates Juliette ‘Jules' Chavez, a fourth grade teacher at Nina Otero Community School, at a Christus St. Vincent vaccination clinic Friday.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

New Mexico began administering the coronavirus vaccine this week to all educators and school staff — from early childhood professionals to K-12 personnel — as part of a Biden administration program designed to accelerate school reopenings. State officials said they expect public school teachers to be back in classrooms by April 5.

