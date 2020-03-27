Robert Urban, left, and Henry Jacquez walk several feet apart at Frenchy’s Field in Santa Fe on Friday afternoon. The friends try to walk daily. ‘It’s good for the lungs,’ said Urban, while wearing a face mask as a precaution against COVID-19.
A walk on the safe side
