‘A unique spirit and a true champion of artists’

It started in an old beer warehouse in 1995, but before founding Director Bruce Ferguson left SITE Santa Fe a year later, he’d helped make it a significant force — not just in Santa Fe’s art scene but in the world of international art expositions.
Ferguson died of cancer in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday. He was 73.
“What I appreciate about Bruce’s legacy is that he really established the tone and texture for the program moving forward,” said Louis Grachos, who became SITE’s director and curator in 1996. “What attracted me to coming to SITE Santa Fe was not only to work on the concept of the biennial, but also to begin building an organization that would exhibit work year-round and become part of the community.
“Bruce established a high bar for how to create a new institution in a city like Santa Fe.”
Ferguson, a native of Canada, became SITE Santa Fe’s first director in 1993. Two years later, he curated SITE’s first biennial, Longing and Belonging: From the Faraway Nearby. It was groundbreaking: The exhibition of 31 international artists — including Jenny Holzer, Bruce Nauman and Lorna Simpson — was the first international biennial of contemporary art in the United States.
“SITE Santa Fe’s inaugural exhibition was formulated to engage, through the work of contemporary artists, the rapidly changing relationships among individuals, communities, and global networks and institutions,” Ferguson and exhibition organizer Vincent J. Varga wrote in the show’s catalogue. “Deliberately questioning tradition and often unquestioned ideas of art and identity, the exhibition was organized to connect those issues differently.”
Arguably, Longing and Belonging helped counter Santa Fe’s reputation as solely a home to Western art and mark SITE as a vital art-world travel destination. To date, there have been nine biennials, as well as lauded year-round exhibitions.
“The idea of having a real New York art guy like Bruce come in and run it was pretty exciting. He was in tune with the bigger art scene, and we were very impressed with that,” said longtime arts advocate Jill Cooper Udall, who was an early player in establishing the space. “He played tennis with [the painter] Eric Fischl, one of today’s most famous contemporary artists. We were proud to have him.”
Ferguson’s sister, Anne Marie Ferguson, told the Los Angeles Times that Ferguson was captivated by art as a child and was frequently sketching, drawing, and writing plays with friends. Ferguson earned a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Saskatchewan and a master’s degree in communications from McGill University in Montreal.
Among his posts was dean of the School of the Arts at Columbia University from 1999-2006 and the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the American University in Cairo from 2010-13. Ferguson served as president of Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles from 2015 until stepping down in March.
During his career, Ferguson curated more than 35 international exhibitions and biennials, including in Sydney, Venice, Istanbul and São Paulo. He also wrote articles for Artforum, Canadian Art and Art in America. He co-edited the 1996 anthology Thinking About Exhibitions with Sandy Nairne and Reesa Greenberg.
“The team at SITE is remembering Bruce and the impact he had on SITE’s formative years,” said Irene Hoffman, the Phillips director and chief curator of SITE Santa Fe. “The success of his inaugural SITE biennial is why we are here today, almost 25 years later. With his first biennial for SITE, Bruce set the tone for curatorial work that was artist-centered, generous and ambitious.
“SITE and the art world have lost a unique spirit and a true champion of artists.”
Ferguson is survived by partner Victoria Sambunaris, sister Anne Marie Ferguson, daughter Gretchen Ferguson and granddaughter Kesari Ferguson.