Felisha Acuna-Merhege of Rio Rancho and her uncle, George Lamonda, walk N.M. 503 on Easter Monday on their way from Nambé to El Santuario de Chimayó. Lamonda, 52, of Santa Fe said he walked the pilgrimage route Thursday morning but wanted to do it again with his niece on a quieter day with fewer people. They didn't see any other pilgrims on the road Monday, they said. "There’s not as many people; it’s more personal, and I like it that way," said Lamonda, who has walked with Acuna-Merhege in recent years since returning to Santa Fe after working 20 years as a flight attendant. He had made the pilgrimage when he was younger and said the time away from the area made him gain a greater appreciation for annual Northern New Mexico tradition. "There’s nothing like this anywhere else," Lamonda said. "Everybody has something different everywhere, but for this place, this is unique and special. It’s ours."
