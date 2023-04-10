Felisha Acuna-Merhege of Rio Rancho and her uncle, George Lamonda, walk N.M. 503 on Easter Monday on their way from Nambé to El Santuario de Chimayó. Lamonda, 52, of Santa Fe said he walked the pilgrimage route Thursday morning but wanted to do it again with his niece on a quieter day with fewer people. They didn't see any other pilgrims on the road Monday, they said.

Recommended for you