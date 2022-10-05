Oct. 6, 2021: The New Mexico Film Office announces production is underway near Santa Fe for Rust, a Western feature film about a teen boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after the boy is sentenced to hang for a rancher's death. Alec Baldwin is the star and one of the producers.

Oct. 21: Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies are dispatched to Bonanza Creek Ranch south of the city around 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting on the Rust set. The sheriff's office later says Baldwin has discharged a "prop firearm," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. A distraught Baldwin is photographed outside the sheriff's office in tears, talking on his cellphone.

Oct. 22: A search warrant affidavit says Rust cast and crew members were inside a church building at the movie ranch for a rehearsal when assistant director David Halls grabbed a prop gun from a rolling cart outside, handed the weapon to Baldwin and yelled, "Cold gun," indicating it didn't contain live rounds. Shortly after, the affidavit says, Hutchins was struck in the chest, and Souza was wounded in the shoulder with the same bullet.

