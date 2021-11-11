Members of the Navy visiting for Santa Fe Navy Week, plus the Navy Band Southwest, joined local officials, veterans and family for the observances Thursday at the Bataan Memorial Building.
spotlight
Photo feature
A time of reflection: Veterans Day observances in Santa Fe
Zach Taylor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Articles
- COVID-19 numbers rise; New Mexicans are 'not following the guidelines anymore'
- Motorcyclist's death Friday part of rising trend in New Mexico
- In Northeast New Mexico, the beginnings of promise — and tension
- As violence spikes in Santa Fe, teens saying buying guns is easier than ever
- First graders' outbreak could be linked to teacher
- State: Cases among vaccinated rising in New Mexico
- At other end of 911 calls in Santa Fe, a different emergency
- New Mexican author carries on her father’s legacy
- Trails that wind through New Mexico help tell state's story
- Man gets 16 years in plea to 2019 fatal shooting on Santa Fe's south side
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Webber headed toward a second term (74)
- As violence spikes in Santa Fe, teens saying buying guns is easier than ever (73)
- COVID-19 numbers rise; New Mexicans are 'not following the guidelines anymore' (58)
- ‘A watershed moment’: New Mexicans weigh in on proposed social studies standards (55)
- New Mexico lawmakers want to hit brakes on hydrogen fuel (48)
- Attorneys defend 'Rust' set armorer Gutierrez-Reed on 'Today' (43)
- State: Cases among vaccinated rising in New Mexico (42)
- Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change (35)
- A political obituary: Vigil Coppler missed golden opportunity (30)
- Rebel loses school board seat twice in three months (27)
- Confronting privilege a necessary step in improving Santa Fe's educational equality (27)
- Infrastructure investments are here — now take care of people (25)
- New Mexico lawmakers prohibit firearms in state Capitol (25)
- Electoral lessons of 2021 aren't easy to decipher (24)
- Proposed rule aims to boost electric car sales in New Mexico (22)
- Hearing examiner recommends rejection of PNM-Avangrid merger (21)
- New Mexico should be proud of WIPP facility (20)
- New Mexico GOP leaders push back against U.S. vaccine mandate (19)
- Virgin Galactic’s struggles raise questions about New Mexico spaceport’s future (19)
- With election over, Webber says it’s back to business (19)
- Plenty of spin, fewer facts mark election's homestretch (18)
- Democrats end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill (17)
- Banning weapons at the Roundhouse is a wise decision (16)
- SFPD and nonprofit to hold gun 'buyback' event (15)
- Santa Fe city workers’ union ‘disappointed’ in mayor’s win (14)
- Abeyta's surprise loss shakes up Santa Fe City Council (14)
- The great and the ghastly: Seven moments in election history (13)
- Ranked-choice intrigue rises as Santa Fe mayor’s race nears end (13)
- First graders' outbreak could be linked to teacher (13)
- Southwest investigates pilot on Albuquerque flight who used 'Let's Go, Brandon' phrase (13)
- Man with violent criminal history in Santa Fe faces third round of charges this year (13)
- It’s back — speak out on height ordinance (12)
- City Hall at midtown? Nope, think about Siler Road (12)
- Official cites PNM-Avangrid missteps, errors in merger effort (12)
- New Mexico poised to receive $3.7B under bipartisan infrastructure bill (12)
- ‘She was my friend’: Baldwin speaks on camera about cinematographer shot on ‘Rust’ set (12)
- Santa Fe councilors worry CHART lacks focus on monuments (13)
- New Mexico already has standards that reflect values (11)
- Daily COVID cases in New Mexico soar to highest count since January (11)
- Governor's race in Virginia has page-turning implications (11)
- Motorcyclist's death Friday part of rising trend in New Mexico (11)
- NMSP officer alleges discrimination as gay woman (11)
- A word to the wise: It isn’t ‘transparency' (10)
- Santa Fe man with six previous arrests jailed again after allegedly running from police (10)
- Progress: Vaccinations are here for the youngsters (9)
- Residents deserve more of a say on developments (9)
- Santa Fe mayor reports reelection campaign has raised almost $450,000 (10)
- Lee Garcia poised for an upset of Abeyta in City Council District 3 (9)
- Four Democratic state senators support case against governor on federal dollars (9)
- Rep. Leger Fernandez raises funds to aid women in Texas seeking abortions (9)
- At other end of 911 calls in Santa Fe, a different emergency (8)
- Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting (8)
- LANL's improperly stored nuclear safes raise larger concerns (8)
- On my first dose of truth-bending politics (8)
- In Northeast New Mexico, the beginnings of promise — and tension (8)
- Lee Garcia's upset was one for the ages (8)
- Police: New Mexico AG's spokesman charged with DWI after hitting parked car (8)
- 3-day COVID totals: 3,370 new cases, 11 deaths (8)
- Open space should be a priority for Santa Fe (8)
- For the mayor: A busy to-do list (7)
- Santa Fe County woman among 11 COVID-19 deaths (7)
- Supreme Court to hear case on New York's gun permit law (7)
- ‘The New Mexican’ wins General Excellence award in state newspaper contest (7)
- Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation (7)
- Española police use of license plate-reading technology raises questions of privacy (7)
- State approves COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 (7)
- Santa Fe businesses: No Frito supply crunch (7)
- Gracious concession is how democracy should work (7)
- Santa Fe Public Schools sees surge of coronavirus cases (7)
- Report: New Mexico agencies still abusing purchasing rules (6)
- Youngkin's Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in NJ (6)
- Study details environmental impacts of early Chaco residents (6)
- Man gets 16 years in plea to 2019 fatal shooting on Santa Fe's south side (5)
- Santa Fe Prep wins boys, girls cross-country meet (5)
- Man accused of leading Santa Fe County deputy on chase to await trial in jail (5)
- Real estate investor files third complaint against District Attorney's Office (5)
- Santa Fe police give look at body cameras, more high-tech gear (5)
- All in for slowing the heating of the planet (5)
- Santa Fe mayor's campaign faces third ethics complaint (5)
- New Mexico considers hourly $15 minimum for state workers (5)
- All eyes on vulnerable House Democrats after election losses (5)
- Santa Fe plans to revamp tennis courts (5)
- Trails that wind through New Mexico help tell state's story (5)
- Santa Fe gasoline prices hit highest point since 2014 (5)
- Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’ (5)
- Path carved history into New Mexico; so did those who traveled it (5)
- Renovations will close Genoveva Chavez Community Center pools until Dec. 10 (4)
- Photography enhances wildlife experience (4)
- Keller headed to ABQ reelection; stadium likely rejected (4)
- Nevada board rejects proposal to ban coyote killing contests (4)
- A tough conversation: We want your money; leave your guns at the door (4)
- Untrammeled growth isn't the answer (4)
- New Mexico adds 1,166 virus cases, 12 deaths (4)
- Facebook shows off construction for Los Lunas expansion (13)
- New Mexico State Police looking for missing hiker (4)
- House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden's bill (4)
- Supply chain problems continue as holidays loom (4)
- Landslide victory for SFPS’ bond, mill levy (4)
- Esperanza Shelter celebrates 45 years of tackling domestic violence, helping victims (4)
- Listen to help country heal great divide (4)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.