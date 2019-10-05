El Rancho de las Golondrinas Director Daniel Goodman describes the Pino Ranch House on the grounds of the living history museum as a sentinel, watching over decades of history.
“The house has supported us, and we need to support it,” he said Saturday, as about 50 people gathered near the building.
Many were taking a break from activities at the venue’s 47th annual Harvest Festival to attend a short ceremony celebrating the house’s recent addition to the Historic Santa Fe Foundation’s registry and its preservation-focused renovations still in the works.
The Pino House became the 100th property on the foundation’s Registry of Properties Worthy of Preservation, which includes locations such as La Fonda on the Plaza, the Cross of the Martyrs and the Loretto Chapel. It’s named for the family who owned the La Cienega ranch, as is the road leading to the living history museum, which is an operating farm and ranch as well as a historic site and popular event venue.
Built around 1920, the house is unique because it has Eastern architectural features, such as dormers and a basement, but was built with adobe and has a wood-shingled roof.
Mara Saxer presented a plaque to Las Golondrinas on behalf of the Historic Santa Fe Foundation, which she said had provided two interns to help with restoration of the house.
Goodman said one of the foundation’s interns is a local architect who directed the work on a new roof. The house’s concrete stucco was removed and mud-daubed adobe has replaced it. Interior renovations are continuing.
The ceremony was part of Las Golondrinas’ two-day Harvest Festival, the oldest event held there. Festivities, which continue Sunday, included a flamenco performance by students from the Santa Fe School of Flamenco, a San Isidro Procession and Mass, and traditional crafts, such as corn dolls and ristras.
Hundreds of people strolled the grounds, sampled fresh bread from hornos, sipped free samples of juice and horchata, and chatted with volunteers.
For some, attending the fest is a decades-old family affair.
Volunteer Vivian Archuleta brought her two daughters, their children and a niece to the Harvest Festival to help her string red chile ristras.
“My mother started bringing me here in high school, and now I’ve brought her, my daughters and granddaughters into this tradition,” she said.
Goodman, who previously worked with museums in the Midwest, has been director of Las Golondrinas for the past three years.
Many locals get their first introduction to the museum through field trips, usually in elementary school, he said.
“I always encourage them to come see us again,” he said. “A lot has changed since fourth grade — we have a lot to offer.”
If you go
What: Harvest Festival, with cider-making on a traditional apple press, pumpkin patch, children’s hands-on crafts, entertainment and more.
Where: El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road
When: Two-day event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and teens, free for kids 12 and under.