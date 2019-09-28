Georjean Austin harvests apples Saturday at Los Luceros Fall Harvest Festival at Los Luceros ranch, a state historic site near the village of Alcalde. Attendees enjoyed food trucks, concerts, performances and apple picking. Shannon Latham/For The New Mexican
